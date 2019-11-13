Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Free Woman! Wynonna Judd’s Troubled Daughter Grace Released From Prison 5 Years Early Kelley, 23, is to serve the remainder of her 8-year drug sentence on probation.

Wynonna Judd’s troubled daughter is no longer behind bars. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Grace Pauline Kelley has been released from prison five years early after she was granted parole in her eight-year drug sentence.

A spokesperson for Tennessee Department of Correction exclusively confirmed to Radar that Kelley, 23, was released from West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Friday, November 8. She is to report to parole office P94F.

“She will remain under our supervision for the next five years on parole,” the spokesperson explained.

Radar broke Judd and Arch Kelley’s daughter was granted parole at an October 15, 2019 hearing. She was previously denied parole at a December 12, 2018 hearing.

She began serving her eight-year sentence at West Tennessee State Penitentiary on March 5, 2017 when her probation was revoked on February 9, 2018. She had a release date of October 2, 2024 before the hearing.

As Radar reported, the probation was from her meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent charges at Williamson County, and manufacturing and delivery of meth charges at Maury County.

Kelley broke probation when she absconded from the 21st recovering court program on November 19, 2017.

“The defendant was terminated from the recovery court program on November 21, 2017,” the clerk said. “A warrant for probation violation was issued on November 22, 2017 and served on December 16, 2017.”

She pled guilty to meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent on May 26, 2017 in Williamson County Court. A Tennessee judge ordered her to pay $3,092.50 in fines.

Then she was charged with the manufacturing and delivery of meth in Maury County. She pled guilty to possession of meth. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail. The sentence was suspended and to be served on probation after completing 30 days behind bars on March 7, 2017.

Kelley also pled guilty to evading arrest and was sentenced to four years in jail, which was suspended and was to be served on probation. A condition of her probation was to serve 180 days at an in-house rehab.

She was released from Williamson County Detention Center on June 16, 2017 and was required to continue her sentence at a court-ordered program before she broke her probation. That is what landed her the 8-year sentence.

Kelley was previously arrested in Nashville on December 18, 2015. She was charged with promotion of meth manufacture. She pled guilty to possession of meth, which is a lesser charge.

In November of that same year, she was arrested again for being a “fugitive from justice” in Alabama. Her probation was revoked on November 29, 2016. Her case was transferred to drug court.

The trouble for Kelley started in 2011 when she disappeared for days during a flight layover on her way home from boarding school.

A source told Radar she went to a “behavioral camp” for six months in 2012.

Actress aunt Ashley Judd obtained temporary custody of her in 2013. Kelley accused her mom of popping pills and being abusive. The country singer denied the allegations.