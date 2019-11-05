Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wynonna Judd’s troubled daughter will be released from prison five years early. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Grace Pauline Kelley has been granted parole.

Kelley, 23, was granted parole at an October 15, 2019 hearing.

A spokesperson for Tennessee Department of Correction told Radar that she has a release date of November 8, 2019

She began serving her sentence at West Tennessee State Penitentiary on March 5, 2017. She had a release date of October 2, 2024 before the hearing.

As Radar previously reported, she was denied parole at a December 12, 2018 hearing.

The daughter of Judd and Arch Kelley was sentenced to eight years in prison when her probation was revoked on February 9, 2018.

The probation was from her meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent charges at Williamson County, and manufacturing and delivering meth at Maury County.

Kelley broke probation when she absconded from the 21st recovering court program on November 19, 2017.

“The defendant was terminated from the recovery court program on November 21, 2017,” the clerk said. “A warrant for probation violation was issued on November 22, 2017 and served on December 16, 2017.”

Kelley pled guilty to meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent on May 26, 2017 in Williamson County Court. A Tennessee judge ordered her to pay $3,092.50 in fines.

She was then charged with the manufacturing and delivering meth in Maury County. She pled guilty to the lesser charge of possession of meth.

She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, which was suspended. The sentence was to be served on probation after completing 30 days behind bars on March 7, 2017.

She also pled guilty to evading arrest and was sentenced to four years in jail, which was suspended and was to be served on probation. A condition of her probation was to serve 180 days at an in-house rehab.

Kelley was released from Williamson County Detention Center on June 16, 2017. She was expected to continue her sentence at a court-ordered program before she broke her probation, landing her the 8-year sentence.

But the trouble for Kelley didn’t start there. In 2011, she disappeared for days during a flight layover when returning home from boarding school.

A source told Radar she went to “behavioral camp” for six months in 2012.

Ashley Judd, Kelley’s actress aunt, obtained temporary custody of her in 2013 when she accused her mother of popping pills and being abusive. The singer denied the allegations against her.

On December 18, 2015, Kelley was arrested in Nashville.

She was charged with promotion of meth manufacture, which is a felony. She pled guilty to possession of meth, which is a lesser charge, on May 2016.

In November of that same year, she was arrested again for being a “fugitive from justice” in Alabama. Her probation was revoked on November 29, 2016. Her case was transferred to drug court.