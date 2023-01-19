'Hard Not To Cry': Broken-Hearted Wynonna Judd Says Tour 'Healed' Her After Late Mother Naomi's Tragic Suicide
Country singer Wynonna Judd said getting back on stage and doing what she loves most "healed" her broken heart in the wake of her late mother Naomi's tragic suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The powerhouse performer revealed it was an easy decision to extend The Judds' final tour while reflecting on her fondest memories of Naomi prior to her death in April 2022.
"It healed me. It really did. It healed me, and I didn't expect that. I really went out with a full heart for the fans and a broken one for my personal experience," she told the Hollywood Reporter.
Wynonna and Naomi announced their 10-show trek in the weeks leading up to the performer's death. Naomi took her life just one day before she was being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Insiders have claimed that Naomi was in "mental anguish" over facing a farewell tour that was set to kick off last fall amid struggles with her personal well-being.
Wynonna said that after Naomi's death, she anticipated this tour was going to be "more about mom and the memorial part of it."
After hitting the stage, she said there were times when people were singing every word of the song and she would "stand back from the microphone" and listen to their voices filling the room, describing the experience as "otherworldly."
"It was not a show, it was not a performance. It was a celebration of life. And it really took me to a place that I wasn't expecting," added Wynonna, noting that she and Naomi had started to do wardrobe fittings prior to her suicide.
- ‘Crushes Her’: Wynonna Judd Shattered By Mom Naomi’s Brutal Suicide Note That Barred Her From Attending Funeral
- Naomi Judd Was In 'Mental Anguish' Over 10-Show Farewell Tour With Daughter Wynonna, Pressure Sent Late Singer 'Over The Edge' Before Suicide
- READ IT: Naomi Judd Left Brutal Suicide Note Trashing Daughter Wynonna, Claimed 'She's Mentally Ill' — And BANNED Her From The Funeral
Wynonna said it's especially trying for her to perform Love Can Build a Bridge. "It's really hard not to cry or to get emotional," she confessed.
She later shared how the tragedy brought her and sister Ashley Judd even closer.
"Ashley and I are more connected than ever. We get together and we talk about things that we've never talked about," she gushed. "Now, here we are, coming over to each other's houses and talking about mom and stories and when we were little."
Wynonna said her fondest memories of Naomi came during the Super Bowl or visiting the White House, when she would be in her element and having the time of her life.
RadarOnline.com has since learned that Naomi banned Wynonna from attending her funeral in a Post-It note uncovered at the scene of the country legend's death, alluding to tension between the mother-daughter duo.
"Wy knows better than anyone the mental struggles Naomi went through," a close friend said.
Meanwhile, another insider previously told RadarOnline.com that Wynonna still attended her mother's funeral, adding that she "just has to continue to believe her mother did not mean what she wrote."