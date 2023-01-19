'Hard Not To Cry': Broken-Hearted Wynonna Judd Says Tour 'Healed' Her After Late Mother Naomi's Tragic Suicide

"It healed me. It really did. It healed me, and I didn't expect that. I really went out with a full heart for the fans and a broken one for my personal experience," she told the Hollywood Reporter.

Wynonna and Naomi announced their 10-show trek in the weeks leading up to the performer's death. Naomi took her life just one day before she was being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Insiders have claimed that Naomi was in "mental anguish" over facing a farewell tour that was set to kick off last fall amid struggles with her personal well-being.

Wynonna said that after Naomi's death, she anticipated this tour was going to be "more about mom and the memorial part of it."