Naomi Judd's Ex-Manager Sues Late Singer's Estate Over Alleged Unpaid Commissions

Naomi Judd's ex-manager is suing the late singer's estate over unpaid commission dating back to 2000, RadarOnline.com has learned, almost one year after she took her own life. Judd's former manager, Michael P. Dolan, filed legal documents in Williamson County, Tennessee, against Naomi's estate, claiming he's owned money after he negotiated a deal with CBS for a 2000 TV special including his then-client and her famous daughters, Ashley and Wynonna.

In the documents obtained by The Blast, Dolan alleged he earned “a 6% gross revenue commission for my personal management and executive producer services rendered in connection with The Judds’ Reunion ‘Power to Change’ CBS special that was taped for broadcast on April 7, 2000, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.”

Dolan claimed that during his time as Naomi's manager, he "successfully negotiated with CBS to ensure and provide that Naomi Judd, Wynonna Judd, and The Judds secured and owned all copyrights related to the CBS Special." He noted that he was named as an executive producer on the special. He said that Judd’s business manager, Flood Bumstead McCready & McCarthy, acknowledged their deal, writing a “paper summary” of his commission structure and the services related to the special.

When his contact with Naomi was terminated in August 2000, he alleged to have “offered to resolve all of my outstanding rights, interests, and claims arising from my participation and executive producer activities with the Decedent and her business manager, Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy in Nashville, TN," but "the Decedent declined to purchase my rights, interests or claims at that time.”

While he said his 6% commission "was $33,750, for which I was paid,” he claimed he hasn't “received any additional payments, compensation, royalties or distributions from the worldwide distribution, exploitation, display, broadcast, or streaming of the CBS Special and desire to obtain proper payment, compensation, royalty, or distribution for any such activities by [Naomi Judd] prior to her unfortunate death on April 30, 2022, or from her Estate as to any such future exploitations.”

According to Dolan, he wants what is allegedly his. “As part of this claim, I hereby request that an accounting be performed to determine any and all monies or revenue that has been received from any exploitation of the CBS Special since August 14, 2000, and provided to me," the lawsuit read.

Naomi died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 30, 2022. RadarOnline.com obtained photos from the scene taken by investigations, revealing the heartbreaking suicide note she left behind, reading: “Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill.” A line was drawn under the word “not.”

