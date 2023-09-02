Naomi Judd's Sprawling Death House Available To Rent For $15,000 Per Month Only 19 Months After Her Tragic Suicide Inside
The swanky death house where Naomi Judd committed suicide is now available for rent for a wallet-busting $15,000 a month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The move comes 19 months after the tortured country superstar shot herself in the head at the sprawling Tennessee estate leaving behind a grisly and tragic blood bath inside her bedroom.
The historic 7,774-square foot estate about 30 miles southwest of Nashville, features 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms plus “seclusion and elegance wrapped up in one dream package,” the listing by Repass Properties LLC states.
“Private, gated entry, natural light throughout the house, super spacious, beautiful lot and so much more!” the sales pitch gushed. “Screened-in porch, entertainment room with a wet bar, fridge/ice maker, custom baths and so much more beauty throughout. A MUST SEE!”
The listing photos include images of the refurbished master bedroom where Naomi spent her final moments alive. The pitch doesn’t tell potential renters they will be sleeping in the home of a legendary chart-topper who was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame following her April 30, 2022 death.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Naomi’s bullet-shattered body was discovered by Ashley, 55, who comforted her dying mother during the final moments.
The Simon Birch star has said she crawled into her mom’s bed and held her 76-year-old singer in her arms throughout the agonizing half-hour wait for an ambulance to arrive.
Beforehand, Ashley found her mother in a manic mental state, according to police documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
She told police her mother screamed, “Kill me, kill me now. I don’t want to live!” Ashley calmly told her distraught mother, “Now, mom, you know I’m not going to do that.”
Ashley then whipped off frantic texts to the family’s longtime therapist, Dr. Ted Klontz, writing: “She’s having an episode. Yelling and crying and pacing … Emergency … Please come to mom’s … Now.”
Ashley told police Naomi calmed down after Dr. Klontz’s arrival and later went upstairs while the actress and physician discussed her condition downstairs.
But when Ashley went up to check on her, she found Naomi with a massive bullet wound to the head and began applying pressure to stave off the bleeding.
Ashley told Dr. Klontz: “She did it. She finally did it.”
Police and emergency medical workers arrived to find Girls Night Out singer still conscious with her eyes open but attempts to revive her proved futile.
Investigators found a Glock handgun by her bed and prescription bottles nearby.
Earlier this month, Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland, sold the house for $4.5 million. He said, “We lived in this house and on the farm for 33 years, and so when all that happened with her, I couldn’t be there. I sold the house and the farm, and even though Ashley and Wynonna (Judd) were still close by, I couldn’t be there.”
The new owners have now listed the pad for rent.