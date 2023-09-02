Naomi Judd's Sprawling Death House Available To Rent For $15,000 Per Month Only 19 Months After Her Tragic Suicide Inside

The swanky death house where Naomi Judd committed suicide is now available for rent for a wallet-busting $15,000 a month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The move comes 19 months after the tortured country superstar shot herself in the head at the sprawling Tennessee estate leaving behind a grisly and tragic blood bath inside her bedroom.

The historic 7,774-square foot estate about 30 miles southwest of Nashville, features 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms plus “seclusion and elegance wrapped up in one dream package,” the listing by Repass Properties LLC states.