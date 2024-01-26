Popular Memphis DJ 'Slick Rick' Found Decapitated in Tennessee Home, Police Investigating

According to John, he found the front door of the house locked, but the back door was slightly open. He initially thought something was amiss when he saw what he believed to be his brother's coat covering his head. After a closer look, he realized the severity of the situation.

"I ran out, and then I ran back in. And, then, I realized it was something worse," John recollected in an interview with Fox 13.

Disturbingly, Rick's headless body was found with his keys still in his hand and his pants pulled down to his feet. This gruesome scene has left John baffled and searching for answers.

In an unrelated incident, Rick had been shot during a robbery outside The Stage Stop, a live music venue and bar owned by his mother, Nita Makris, back in 2014. However, there is currently no indication that these two violent occurrences are connected.