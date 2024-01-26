Popular Memphis DJ 'Slick Rick' Found Decapitated in Tennessee Home, Police Investigating
The headless body of a well-known DJ, who went by the name "Slick Rick," was allegedly discovered in his Tennessee home, prompting a murder investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The victim, Rick Buchanan, who should not be confused with the rapper Slick Rick, was found dead inside his residence in Berclair, Tennessee, on Wednesday, January 24, around 2:30 PM.
Memphis PD tells RadarOnline.com, "At 2:32 p.m., officers responded to an ambulance call at 4500 Angel St. A deceased adult male victim was located. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. The investigation is ongoing."
The gruesome discovery was made by his brother, John Buchanan, who arrived at the scene after receiving a troubling phone call from a concerned neighbor.
According to John, he found the front door of the house locked, but the back door was slightly open. He initially thought something was amiss when he saw what he believed to be his brother's coat covering his head. After a closer look, he realized the severity of the situation.
"I ran out, and then I ran back in. And, then, I realized it was something worse," John recollected in an interview with Fox 13.
Disturbingly, Rick's headless body was found with his keys still in his hand and his pants pulled down to his feet. This gruesome scene has left John baffled and searching for answers.
In an unrelated incident, Rick had been shot during a robbery outside The Stage Stop, a live music venue and bar owned by his mother, Nita Makris, back in 2014. However, there is currently no indication that these two violent occurrences are connected.
- Police Identify Father-Son Duo In Murder & Robbery Of Slain Rapper PnB Rock As 17-Year-Old Is Arrested While 'Armed & Dangerous' Dad Remains On The Loose
- PnB Rock Dead At 30: 'Selfish' Rapper Fatally Shot While Eating At Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles
- Florida Rapper Gunned Down Moments After Taunting Others Online Telling Them 'I'm At My Place.' Police Hunt For Killers.
Rick, known locally as DJ Slick Rick, was a prominent figure in the Memphis music scene. He was passionate about performing live and was a fixture in the city's music community. However, the shooting incident in 2014 left him withdrawn and reclusive.
His brother expressed his shock to reporters and said that he had "no idea" why someone would want to harm his brother in such a gruesome manner.
In a tribute to the late DJ, The Stage Stop posted a heartfelt message on their Facebook page, saying, "RIP SLICK RICK."
Authorities have not provided many details about the murder. The investigation into Rick's murder is ongoing, and authorities are working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind this brutal crime.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In the midst of this tragedy, John Buchanan plans to adopt Rick's beloved dog, Lucky, ensuring that his brother's memory lives on through the care and love he will provide to the loyal pet.
The investigation into the decapitation is still ongoing.