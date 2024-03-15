Indecent Exposure: Man Arrested for Lewd Behavior During Screening of Kristen Stewart's 'Love Lies Bleeding' in Detroit
A man was arrested in Michigan this week after he was caught with his pants down during a screening of Kristen Stewart’s new film Love Lies Bleeding, RadarOnline.com can report.
The indecent incident unfolded on Thursday at a movie theatre in Detroit.
According to the Southgate Police Department, officers were called to the MJR Southgate Cinema shortly after 9 PM on Thursday following reports of a “disorderly person who was intoxicated and refusing to leave the business."
The 33-year-old suspect was then arrested and charged with indecent exposure plus three additional crimes.
"Upon arrival, officers encountered a 33-year-old W/M subject who was passed out inside one of the movie theaters," the Southgate Police Department said in a statement.
"That male was subsequently taken into custody by officers for possession of narcotics, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest,” the department added.
Meanwhile, a lewd photograph of the suspect has gone viral on social media after another moviegoer in the theatre snapped a pic of the 33-year-old individual.
“Went to go see Love Lies Bleeding and this drunk guy j------ himself off to sleep,” Ben Salami tweeted at 9:09 PM on Thursday alongside the NSFW photo.
“For the record, the manager handled the situation professionally and appropriately,” Salami noted. “The manager was extremely apologetic and very nice.”
Several items could also be seen next to the suspect in the viral photo – including two small bottles of what appeared to be liquor, a pack of cigarettes, and the suspect’s movie ticket.
“I think the cops took everything,” Salami responded when another X user asked “what happened to” the liquor. “I didn’t see the actual arrest. But apparently from an article he was resisting lol.”
“I don’t care that his d--- was out,” Salami also tweeted. “I care about him yelling during the movie lol.”
As for the movie itself, Love Lies Bleeding stars Kristen Stewart as a gym manager in the 1980s who falls for another female bodybuilder played by Katy O'Brian.
The film also features Ed Harris, Jena Malone, and Dave Franco.
O’Brian recently spoke highly of her Love Lies Bleeding co-stars and she described Stewart as not only “laid back” during the Rose Glass-directed project but also "freaking stoked" about the film.
"When someone's been doing this for 20-plus years and is still really excited and passionate about something, that gives me hope for the next 10-plus years that I hopefully get to be in the business," O’Brian, 35, said of Stewart, 33. "That was refreshing and fun and cool."
"It's just so not glamorous, and it's really not that sexy when you're doing it,” O’Brian continued regarding one sex scene with Stewart’s character in the film. “I mean, first of all, you've got a boom-mic guy that's got his microphone hovering over you while it's all happening.”