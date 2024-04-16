Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Became ‘Unruly’ and ‘Verbally Combative’ With Officers During Soliciting Prostitution Arrest: Police Report

Wynonna Judd’s troubled daughter Grace Kelley refused to listen to police orders before her recent arrest for soliciting prostitution and indecent exposure in Alabama. According to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com, 27-year-old Grace Kelley was “begging for money” outside a Murphy Oil and Walmart. Police said she had a neon green sign that read “Ride 4 a Ride”.

Officers said, “When talked to, she became agitated asking if she was being detained, it was not illegal to trade her body for a ride. She was told to leave the area and stop asking for money/rides.” One hour later, the police said they received a call from a Circle K employee. Officers tracked down Kelley who refused to cooperate and “began yelling” at an officer.

“She was dressed inappropriately, with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas and her pink panties were pulled into her bottom and v----- as if a thong, which exposed her groin to the public,” the report read. “When she refused to cooperate, she was told she was under arrest at which point she passively resisted the officer. She sat down on the roadside edge, and refused to cooperate,” one officer wrote.

Another officer said Kelley told them, “This will be a fun court case!” before resisting arrest. After placing Kelley into the car, the officers identified her and found she had several outstanding warrants throughout Tennessee. They noted they would not extradite out of state.

The officer said they transported Kelley to the police department to be booked. The report said Kelley became “unruly again and was transported to the Elmore County Jail without being processed.” As we previously reported, on April 5, Kelley was booked into the Alabama jail.

The country star’s daughter was charged with two misdemeanors — indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations. A couple of days later, police added a charge of soliciting prostitution. Kelley recently spoke out about her arrest from behind bars. She said her famous mother had yet to reach out.

"I think she’s blocked my number," Kelley said. "My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s---." Regarding her arrest, she said, "I was doing it honestly. I literally had a sign that was like, 'Help me with my ride. I was wearing a bra, OK? On top of my bra I had on a sports bra. On top of that, I had on a T-shirt,” she added. "There are women that go jogging every morning in just sports bras."

She added, “On my bottoms, I was wearing a skirt and I had panties on, not a thong, actual underwear. No nipple was shown. No vagina was shown. Nothing was exposed." As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelley has had a long history of run-ins with the law. She was arrested in 2016 for possession of meth. Two years later, she was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating her probation. In December 2022, she was released from prison but rearrested months later for an alleged probation violation.