'She Thinks I'm Out Here Doing Crazy S---': Wynonna Judd's Daughter Says Mom Blocked Her Number After Prostitution Charges

"I think she’s blocked my number," Kelley, 27, told The New York Post in a phone interview from jail. "My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s---."

"On my bottoms, I was wearing a skirt and I had panties on, not a thong, actual underwear. No nipple was shown. No vagina was shown. Nothing was exposed."

"I was doing it honestly. I literally had a sign that was like, 'Help me with my ride,'" Kelley insisted. "I was wearing a bra, OK? On top of my bra I had on a sports bra. On top of that, I had on a T-shirt,” she added. "There are women that go jogging every morning in just sports bras."

Kelley has remained behind bars at Alabama 's Elmore County Jail since her arrest on April 5. She has been charged with indecent exposure and soliciting prostitution for allegedly exposing herself on the side of the highway while holding a sign that read "Ride for a Ride."

When she was first approached by the cops, Kelley said, "I gave them all my information. I was like, 'I'm not doing anything wrong. I don't have any drugs on me.'"

"The officer that pulled up, he literally told me to get on my f------ knees ... so I get on my knees and put my wrists out and I said, 'I am going to keep walking that way because I have a right to travel,'" she explained. "He's like, 'If you walk that way I'm going to take you to f------ jail.'"

She said she was initially charged with criminal impersonation, but the charges were changed to disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations after her identity was confirmed.

"I said, 'Well, I hope your body camera is working because I’m gonna have your ass in f------ court because I just gave you all my correct information," Kelley recalled.