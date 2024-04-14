'She Thinks I'm Out Here Doing Crazy S---': Wynonna Judd's Daughter Says Mom Blocked Her Number After Prostitution Charges
Grace Pauline Kelley, the daughter of country music star Wynonna Judd, says her famous mom won't take her calls after she was arrested for indecent exposure earlier this month and hit with prostitution charges this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"I think she’s blocked my number," Kelley, 27, told The New York Post in a phone interview from jail. "My mom, she thinks I’m on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I’m not on drugs. My mom won’t listen to me, she won’t believe me. She thinks I’m out here doing crazy s---."
Kelley has remained behind bars at Alabama's Elmore County Jail since her arrest on April 5. She has been charged with indecent exposure and soliciting prostitution for allegedly exposing herself on the side of the highway while holding a sign that read "Ride for a Ride."
"I was doing it honestly. I literally had a sign that was like, 'Help me with my ride,'" Kelley insisted. "I was wearing a bra, OK? On top of my bra I had on a sports bra. On top of that, I had on a T-shirt,” she added. "There are women that go jogging every morning in just sports bras."
"On my bottoms, I was wearing a skirt and I had panties on, not a thong, actual underwear. No nipple was shown. No vagina was shown. Nothing was exposed."
When she was first approached by the cops, Kelley said, "I gave them all my information. I was like, 'I'm not doing anything wrong. I don't have any drugs on me.'"
"The officer that pulled up, he literally told me to get on my f------ knees ... so I get on my knees and put my wrists out and I said, 'I am going to keep walking that way because I have a right to travel,'" she explained. "He's like, 'If you walk that way I'm going to take you to f------ jail.'"
She said she was initially charged with criminal impersonation, but the charges were changed to disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations after her identity was confirmed.
"I said, 'Well, I hope your body camera is working because I’m gonna have your ass in f------ court because I just gave you all my correct information," Kelley recalled.
- Wynonna Judd's Daughter Hit With Prostitution Charges After Holding Up 'Ride for a Ride' Sign While Naked on Alabama Highway
- Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Stuck Behind Bars Nearly a Week After Indecent Exposure Arrest
- PICTURED: Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Poses for Mugshot, Remains in Custody After Arrest for Indecent Exposure
"They done me wrong, they put me in this chair where they had me strapped down where it literally broke skin," Kelley continued. "They put me in a padded room with a hole in the floor and they put the lights off on me and I was in there for three days strapped to a chair. No water, no toilet, no nothing."
"My wrists are literally scabbed over from the restraint chair because they did it so tight on me because I was basically cussing all of them, telling them to go to hell because they had no reason to arrest me. When I go to court, all this s--- will be dropped."
"Cause of who my family is, it’s either a blessing or a curse, it’s almost like they're trying to throw the book at me," she said. "It's like, 'Let me do everything I can to make your life hell.'"
Kelley was previously arrested on drug charges back in 2016, later pleading guilty to meth manufacturing, delivery, sale, and possession with intent.
After violating her probation by leaving a court-ordered rehab program, she was sentenced to eight years at West Tennessee State Penitentiary. She was released early and granted parole but has been in and out of jail several times since.
"I just flattened an eight-year sentence, so I'm trying to get back on my feet, but I have no help from family. I have no help from anybody," Kelley said. "And I’m trying to do it the right way. I’m trying not to sell drugs. I’m trying not to sell myself. But when you don’t have anybody, what do you do?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A source close to the family told The Daily Mail that Judd had been "working so hard to reestablish her relationship with Grace" in recent months and has been "very distraught" since her daughter's arrest.
"She feels like there is nothing she can do anymore and she is powerless," the insider said. "Whenever Grace gets back on track, she falls right off track again and it is a pattern that has no end."
"Wynonna is prepared to take care of [her granddaughter] if Grace goes back to prison again but is praying that this won't happen."