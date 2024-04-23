Your tip
Morgan Wallen Arrest: READ Prosecutor's Statement About Moment County Singer Launched Chair From Nashville Rooftop

morgan wallen affidavit
Source: MEGA; RadarOnline.com
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Nashville police officers had every right to arrest country singer Morgan Wallen after he hurled a chair from a bar's sixth-story rooftop, according to the prosecutor's affidavit obtained by RadarOnline.com.

In the sworn statement, the prosecutor going after Wallen for three felonies over the incident recalled the moment the furniture came close to nailing the innocent cops.

"On 04/07/24 at approximately 2253 hours, officers were standing in front of Cheifs Bar, 200 Broadway, when they witnessed a chair come from above and hit Broadway. The chair was approximately three feet away from two officers," Yaroslav Holodkov's written statement read.

He said the officers did their due diligence by talking to witnesses and reviewing footage of the incident before taking Wallen into custody.

morgan wallen nashville arrest affidavit cop statement bar threw chair doc
Source: RadarOnline.com

"Officers approached security to investigate the incident. Staff members of Chiefs told officers that the defendant was responsible for the chair. Officers reviewed camera footage of the rooftop, 6 stories up. Cameras show the defendant lunging and throwing an object over the roof. It then showed an object flying off the roof," the affidavit continued.

"Witnesses stated they were standing right of the defendant and observed him pick up the chair and throw it over him, laughing afterward. Officers arrested the defendant with three counts of reckless endangerment for two officers being in the vicinity and the danger to the public. Additionally, he was charged with disorderly conduct as he created a hazardous condition by an act that served no legitimate purpose."

morgan wallen mug
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Whiskey Glasses singer was arrested on April 7 for hurling the chair off the rooftop of Eric Church's Nashville bar in the famed honky-tonk Broadway area. He was hit with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Wallen was released from custody after posting his $15,250 bond. The country singer, who competed in the sixth season of The Voice, is "cooperating fully with authorities," according to his attorney, Worrick Robinson.

morgan wallen
Source: MEGA

We have confirmed that he is still headlining Stagecoach on Sunday.

Wallen's court date is May 3, but he's remained booked and busy despite his ongoing legal matter.

RadarOnline.com told you first — the country star's headlining performance at Stagecoach is still scheduled for Sunday, and his tour will continue as planned — meaning, the arrest did not impact his career.

Wallen has since apologized for his actions.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," he wrote on X last week.

He concluded: "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe."

