Morgan Wallen Still Headlining Stagecoach Festival Despite Chair-Throwing Arrest
Country fans, rejoice! Morgan Wallen will perform at Stagecoach despite the recent chair-throwing dust-up that landed him behind bars. Wallen's rep confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com, revealing that his headlining set on Sunday is still on following his Nashville arrest.
Wallen joins country greats like Eric Church and Miranda Lambert as a headliner for the festival this year, with his spokesperson sharing that "no changes" have been made to his schedule.
"Yes, he will perform at Stagecoach," the Whiskey Glasses singer's rep shared to RadarOnline.com Monday.
As this outlet reported, Wallen was arrested on April 7 after hurling a chair off the sixth-story rooftop of Church's Nashville bar in the famed honky-tonk Broadway area.
While the chair didn't hit anyone, it landed just feet away from officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. They arrested Wallen and hauled him to the Davidson County jail.
Wallen was booked just after 12:30 AM on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He broke his silence over the arrest on Friday, issuing a heartfelt apology to everyone involved, including the cops who arrested him.
"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," the country star wrote on X.
He continued, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change." RadarOnline.com already told you that Wallen would continue with his One Night at a Time tour as planned despite his ongoing legal issues.
The More Than My Hometown singer kicked off his tour at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 4 — just three days before he was thrown in handcuffs. It ends on August 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Wallen's mug shot featured the musician grinning from ear to ear while in custody. His court date over the incident is on May 3, which works perfectly with his schedule since he'll be playing in Nashville the night before and the night of the hearing.
Wallen was released from custody around 3:30 AM after posting $15,250 bond. The country singer, who competed in the sixth season of The Voice, is "cooperating fully with authorities," according to his attorney, Worrick Robinson.