Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Morgan Wallen
Exclusive

Morgan Wallen Still Headlining Stagecoach Festival Despite Chair-Throwing Arrest

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; www.stagecoachfestival.com

Morgan Wallen will perform at Stagecoach despite the recent chair-throwing arrest.

By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Country fans, rejoice! Morgan Wallen will perform at Stagecoach despite the recent chair-throwing dust-up that landed him behind bars. Wallen's rep confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com, revealing that his headlining set on Sunday is still on following his Nashville arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Wallen joins country greats like Eric Church and Miranda Lambert as a headliner for the festival this year, with his spokesperson sharing that "no changes" have been made to his schedule.

"Yes, he will perform at Stagecoach," the Whiskey Glasses singer's rep shared to RadarOnline.com Monday.

Embedded Image
Source: www.stagecoachfestival.com

Wallen joins country greats like Eric Church and Miranda Lambert as a headliner for the festival this year.

Article continues below advertisement

As this outlet reported, Wallen was arrested on April 7 after hurling a chair off the sixth-story rooftop of Church's Nashville bar in the famed honky-tonk Broadway area.

While the chair didn't hit anyone, it landed just feet away from officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. They arrested Wallen and hauled him to the Davidson County jail.

Article continues below advertisement

Wallen was booked just after 12:30 AM on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He broke his silence over the arrest on Friday, issuing a heartfelt apology to everyone involved, including the cops who arrested him.

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility," the country star wrote on X.

MORE ON:
Morgan Wallen
Article continues below advertisement
morgan wallen problem drinking arrest
Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

Morgan was booked on three felony counts.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change." RadarOnline.com already told you that Wallen would continue with his One Night at a Time tour as planned despite his ongoing legal issues.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

The More Than My Hometown singer kicked off his tour at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 4 — just three days before he was thrown in handcuffs. It ends on August 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Wallen's mug shot featured the musician grinning from ear to ear while in custody. His court date over the incident is on May 3, which works perfectly with his schedule since he'll be playing in Nashville the night before and the night of the hearing.

Wallen was released from custody around 3:30 AM after posting $15,250 bond. The country singer, who competed in the sixth season of The Voice, is "cooperating fully with authorities," according to his attorney, Worrick Robinson.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.