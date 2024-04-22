Morgan Wallen Still Headlining Stagecoach Festival Despite Chair-Throwing Arrest

Morgan Wallen will perform at Stagecoach despite the recent chair-throwing arrest.

Country fans, rejoice! Morgan Wallen will perform at Stagecoach despite the recent chair-throwing dust-up that landed him behind bars. Wallen's rep confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com , revealing that his headlining set on Sunday is still on following his Nashville arrest.

Wallen joins country greats like Eric Church and Miranda Lambert as a headliner for the festival this year, with his spokesperson sharing that "no changes" have been made to his schedule.

"Yes, he will perform at Stagecoach," the Whiskey Glasses singer's rep shared to RadarOnline.com Monday.