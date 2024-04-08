Business as Usual: Morgan Wallen's Chair Tossing Arrest Won't Affect Live Music Lineup at Nashville Honky-Tonk Bar
Morgan Wallen's arrest won't affect business at the Nashville bar where he became a menace. RadarOnline.com has spoken with the country performers scheduled to take the stage at Eric Church's watering hole Chief's on Monday evening, who confirmed that the show will go on despite the alleged drunken interruption that led the More Than My Hometown singer being handcuffed and escorted into the back of a cop car the night before for throwing a chair off the venue's sixth story rooftop.
FYI — Chief's is located on the famed honky-tonk street Broadway so there's a ton of foot action from tourists. Luckily, Wallen didn't hit anyone with his chair-throwing antics; however, the furniture did land just feet away from officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
The country singer, 30, was hauled away and booked on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Despite Sunday's incident, the representatives for The Reeves Brothers and singer Ben Kadlecek tell RadarOnline.com that Chief's live Monday music lineup hasn't changed.
"Absolutely! The boys will be there with a downbeat at 10:30!" Scott Reeves shared with us via email. "Yes we are still on for tonight," added a spokesperson for Kadlecek.
Singers Hannah Juanita and Shelby Lee Lowe are also scheduled to perform, but attempts to get ahold of their reps went unanswered; however, Lowe gave an update on social media early this AM, revealing he was set to take the stage at Chief's tonight.
RadarOnline.com told you — Wallen was taken to Davidson County jail and booked just after 12:30 AM. He was released from custody around 3:30 AM after posting $15,250 bond. The country singer, who competed in the sixth season of The Voice, is allegedly cooperating with authorities, per his attorney.
“At 10:53 PM Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” his lawyer, Worrick Robinson, confirmed. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”
Wallen seemed pleased with himself in his mug shot, which featured the musician grinning from ear to ear after his arrest.
Wallen's court date is set for May 3 — but this isn't his first brush with the law. The Whiskey Glasses singer was also arrested in Nashville for intoxication and disorderly conduct in May 2020.
Wallen spoke out about that incident, revealing he hit the town with pals and things got out of control.
“Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air,” he explained nearly four years ago. “I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other.”
“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” Wallen continued. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class.”