Business as Usual: Morgan Wallen's Chair Tossing Arrest Won't Affect Live Music Lineup at Nashville Honky-Tonk Bar

FYI — Chief's is located on the famed honky-tonk street Broadway so there's a ton of foot action from tourists. Luckily, Wallen didn't hit anyone with his chair-throwing antics; however, the furniture did land just feet away from officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The country singer, 30, was hauled away and booked on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.