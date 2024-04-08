Country Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested on Felony Charges for Allegedly Throwing Chair From Roof of Nashville Bar: Report
Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested and charged with three felony counts after an incident at a rooftop bar in Tennessee this weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Wallen was taken into custody in Nashville after allegedly throwing a chair from the sixth floor of Chiefs Bar just after 10:45 PM on Sunday night.
The chair reportedly landed within three feet of where officers from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were standing at the time. Wallen was arrested shortly after.
According to the New York Post, the incident occurred on a Sunday night at Chiefs Bar in downtown Nashville. Wallen was reportedly booked just after 12:30 AM on Monday.
He was then released from Davidson County jail around 3:30 AM.
Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct, according to the Post.
His attorney, Worrick Robinson, stated that Wallen was fully cooperating with the authorities. It was also revealed that Wallen's bond was set at $15,250.
“At 10:53 PM Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Robinson confirmed in a statement. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”
Wallen allegedly threw a chair from the sixth floor of Chiefs Bar. The chair almost hit two police officers, according to one witness’s account.
An image uploaded to Instagram also showed Wallen shouting in the back of a cop car outside the bar.
“I work there and the chair damn near took out 2 cops,” one Instagram user wrote alongside the photo. “He threw it from the 6th floor.”
Chiefs Bar, where the incident occurred, is reportedly owned by fellow country musician Eric Church.
Wallen's next court date is set for May 3 – aligning with his upcoming tour performances in Nashville.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident in Nashville on Sunday night was not Wallen's first encounter with law enforcement. He was previously arrested in Nashville in May 2020 for intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Wallen apologized after the 2020 incident and expressed regret for his actions. He also thanked the authorities for their professionalism during that incident four years ago.
“Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air,” Wallen wrote at the time. “I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other.”
“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” he continued. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class.”
Wallen then faced backlash for using the N-word in February 2021. He issued another apology following that shocking incident.
“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” he said at the time. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back.”
“There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever,” he added. “I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”