John Wayne Bobbitt Trying to Piece Together 'New Future,' Begs Ex-Wife for Apology Years After She Sliced Off His Manhood
John Wayne Bobbitt is looking for closure more than 30 years after his then-wife Lorena Bobbitt sliced off his penis, RadarOnline.com has learned following news of his recent medical setback.
It was a case that gripped the nation when it was revealed that Lorena, who was 24 at the time and has since returned to her maiden name Gallo, cut off her husband's manhood as he slept.
She claimed to have reached a breaking point on June 23, 1993, alleging that he abused and raped her. He was charged with marital sexual assault but later acquitted and has continued to maintain his innocence.
John Wayne's severed appendage was ultimately retrieved by police and successfully reattached via surgery, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.
Lorena went to trial over the attack but was found not guilty by reason of temporary insanity and sent to a mental institution for 45 days.
John previously said that he did not hold ill will toward his now-ex, admitting they "both hurt each other" before their tumultuous marriage came to a shocking end.
"I believe people's views on domestic violence have changed over the years," she told Daily Mail. "With the advancement in technology and how the news is relayed through many different sources, it's helped people understand the seriousness of it and they don't look at it as a punchline."
The former Marine had a brief stint as an adult film star after the successful surgery. He now resides in Florida. After his toxic peripheral polyneuropathy diagnosis, all 10 of his toes were amputated.
John has dealt with nerve damage and osteomyelitis after his time at the military base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina in the '80s, when the base's water was contaminated.
"I wasn't behaving the way I should have," he told The Sun in hindsight, adding, "Maybe I would have made better decisions if my cognitive functioning wasn't distorted by the chemicals."
A report from the National Enquirer noted that John has tried to piece together a new future.
"I would hope she would speak up and admit she made a mistake," John said. "We could have worked it out and had a family."
He said they both tried to punish each other as their relationship soured.
"But why couldn't she have waited until the morning to talk to me? Why did she do it?" he asked. "She's still saying I'm a monster but I just want my name back. I want closure."