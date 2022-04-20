'Lorena: Escaping Bobbitt' Spotlights Lorena As The Victim In Her Notorious Slicing Incident

Lorena: Escaping Bobbitt premieres this Sunday, April 24th, on REELZ with an entirely new perspective regarding the infamous case – a perspective that spotlights Lorena as the real victim, and Radar is here with your exclusive first look into the sensational story!

In 1993, after Lorena Bobbitt cut off her husband John Wayne Bobbitt’s penis with a nothing but a kitchen knife, the extensive and horrible abuse Lorena had endured from him seemed to disappear into an empty field along with her then-husband’s soon-to-be-infamous severed organ.