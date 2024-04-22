'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Avoids Felony Charge Over Bag-Throwing Arrest

Christine Quinn's estranged husband is no longer facing a felony charge after his double arrest. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told RadarOnline.com that Christian Dumontet dodged a felony after being booked for assault with a deadly weapon following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their two-year-old son.

The incident is now in the hands of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. They will review the case and decide if he'll be hit with any possible misdemeanor charges.