Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Christine Quinn
Exclusive

'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Avoids Felony Charge Over Bag-Throwing Arrest

christine quinn
Source: MEGA

Christine Quinn's estranged husband is no longer facing a felony charge after his double arrest.

By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Christine Quinn's estranged husband is no longer facing a felony charge after his double arrest. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told RadarOnline.com that Christian Dumontet dodged a felony after being booked for assault with a deadly weapon following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their two-year-old son.

The incident is now in the hands of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. They will review the case and decide if he'll be hit with any possible misdemeanor charges.

Article continues below advertisement
christine quinn christian
Source: MEGA

Christian was arrested last month for an incident allegedly involving their child.

As this outlet reported, Quinn and her ex are going through a nasty divorce battle after he was taken into custody over the incident. The Selling Sunset alum claimed Christian threw a bag full of glass at the toddler, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for her husband. He denied the allegations, but she informed the court that she had videos in which "the court will hear the glass breaking on my son’s head."

She also said she had photos that showed the "cuts" on their child's face.

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn and Christian filed duel petitions for temporary restraining orders against each other.

Arguing that she's the one who needed protection, she revealed there is footage from security cameras inside their marital mansion, which will give insight into what happened between the formerly happy family on March 19.

Article continues below advertisement
christine quinn christian
Source: MEGA

The pair filed for temporary restraining orders against each other.

Article continues below advertisement

The ex-Netflix star claimed their fight started the day before when she expressed her "dissatisfaction with the state of our relationship, including his life of financial contributions and lack of effort."

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Quinn claimed Christian became "very angry" and started "loudly yelling" before allegedly throwing "a handful of dog feces" at her. She also alleged he "pulled out his penis and began to urinate on the floor."

MORE ON:
Christine Quinn
Article continues below advertisement

Quinn said the bag-throwing incident happened the following day.

"Suddenly, I heard and felt a rush of air from an object hurtling towards me and our son and heard what sounded like glass breaking. I turned to our son and saw that Christian had thrown a bag of recyclables, which contained glass, and saw brown glass in our son’s hair and on the floor," she told the court. "After a few seconds, our son burst into tears and began screaming. My concern for our son’s health and safety only increased more at this time," she claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
selling sunset christine quinn accuses husband violating court order changing locks divorce restraining order
Source: MEGA

She said audio from the fight was captured on video.

Article continues below advertisement

Their child was taken to the hospital after paramedics "informed me that he sustained what they described to be a hematoma."

Quinn said their child "had cuts on his neck and head from broken glass," revealing she had "photos of my son’s injuries" and "medical records documenting his injuries."

Article continues below advertisement
selling sunset christine quinn husband hit with restraining order not allowed yards near reality star or child dogs
Source: MEGA

Christian filed for divorce on April 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian was arrested in his bathrobe and taken to jail. RadarOnline.com told you — he was arrested for the second time in two days when he returned to their home — a violation of her emergency protection order that she was given immediately after his arrest.

Christian filed for divorce on April 5, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Quinn and her ex are fighting over their young son, with both gunning for primary custody.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.