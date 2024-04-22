'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn's Estranged Husband Avoids Felony Charge Over Bag-Throwing Arrest
Christine Quinn's estranged husband is no longer facing a felony charge after his double arrest. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told RadarOnline.com that Christian Dumontet dodged a felony after being booked for assault with a deadly weapon following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their two-year-old son.
The incident is now in the hands of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. They will review the case and decide if he'll be hit with any possible misdemeanor charges.
As this outlet reported, Quinn and her ex are going through a nasty divorce battle after he was taken into custody over the incident. The Selling Sunset alum claimed Christian threw a bag full of glass at the toddler, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for her husband. He denied the allegations, but she informed the court that she had videos in which "the court will hear the glass breaking on my son’s head."
She also said she had photos that showed the "cuts" on their child's face.
Quinn and Christian filed duel petitions for temporary restraining orders against each other.
Arguing that she's the one who needed protection, she revealed there is footage from security cameras inside their marital mansion, which will give insight into what happened between the formerly happy family on March 19.
The ex-Netflix star claimed their fight started the day before when she expressed her "dissatisfaction with the state of our relationship, including his life of financial contributions and lack of effort."
In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Quinn claimed Christian became "very angry" and started "loudly yelling" before allegedly throwing "a handful of dog feces" at her. She also alleged he "pulled out his penis and began to urinate on the floor."
Quinn said the bag-throwing incident happened the following day.
"Suddenly, I heard and felt a rush of air from an object hurtling towards me and our son and heard what sounded like glass breaking. I turned to our son and saw that Christian had thrown a bag of recyclables, which contained glass, and saw brown glass in our son’s hair and on the floor," she told the court. "After a few seconds, our son burst into tears and began screaming. My concern for our son’s health and safety only increased more at this time," she claimed.
Their child was taken to the hospital after paramedics "informed me that he sustained what they described to be a hematoma."
Quinn said their child "had cuts on his neck and head from broken glass," revealing she had "photos of my son’s injuries" and "medical records documenting his injuries."
Christian was arrested in his bathrobe and taken to jail. RadarOnline.com told you — he was arrested for the second time in two days when he returned to their home — a violation of her emergency protection order that she was given immediately after his arrest.
Christian filed for divorce on April 5, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Quinn and her ex are fighting over their young son, with both gunning for primary custody.