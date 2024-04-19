Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Christine Quinn Says She Has Video of Alleged Fight With Ex, Images of Son's 'Cuts' From Bag-Throwing Incident

Christine Quinn is fighting her estranged husband's request for a restraining order.

Apr. 19 2024, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Christine Quinn is fighting her estranged husband's request for a restraining order, claiming he was the aggressor in the fight that led to his arrest last month — and she has proof. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Selling Sunset alum, 35, charged that she has videos in which "the court will hear the glass breaking on my son’s head." She also claimed to have photos that show the "cuts" on their child's face from the bag-throwing incident.

She said audio from the fight was captured on video.

As this outlet reported, Quinn and Christian Dumontet are going through a nasty divorce battle after he was arrested in March following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their two-year-old son. She claimed he threw a bag full of glass at the toddler, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for her husband. He denied the allegations and filed a petition for a protective order against her.

But Quinn claimed she's the one who needs protection, revealing that she has footage from security cameras inside the home, which will give insight into what happened between the formerly happy family on March 19.

According to the ex-reality star, their argument started the day before when she told Christian about her "dissatisfaction with the state of our relationship, including his life of financial contributions and lack of effort."

He allegedly became "very angry" and "loudly yelling," which is when she said their marital spat took an ugly turn.

"After making multiple trips in and out of the master bedroom to collect the floral arrangements to throw at me, he retrieved and opened a can of Dr. Pepper and proceeded to pour it all over the bed and floor, while shouting and yelling at me. He did the same with a can of Red Bull which he threw across the room. He left the master bedroom and returned with a handful of dog feces which he pulled out of the trash and threw at me. He then pulled out his penis and began to urinate on the floor," the filing read.

selling sunset christine quinn accuses husband violating court order changing locks divorce restraining order
Christian filed for divorce earlier this month after the incident.

Quinn told the court she has "several videos of the destruction of our home," claiming Christian's suggestion that her two small dogs "tore up the house" is "laughable." The huge blow-up happened the next day when she decided to "discreetly gather items" upstairs, allegedly in case she needed to flee with their son.

"Suddenly, I heard and felt a rush of air from an object hurtling towards me and our son and heard what sounded like glass breaking. I turned to our son and saw that Christian had thrown a bag of recyclables, which contained glass, and saw brown glass in our son’s hair and on the floor," she told the court. "After a few seconds, our son burst into tears and began screaming. My concern for our son’s health and safety only increased more at this time," she claimed.

Quinn then dropped the bombshell about the cameras.

"There were cameras inside the house that recorded the sound of this incident from another room," she shared. "The Court will hear the glass breaking on my son’s head in the video. The Court will hear me screaming after the fact that there was glass in my son’s hair. The Court will also hear my son crying hysterically."

According to Quinn, the nanny called 911 after hearing the chaos upstairs.

Quinn also shared their son "had cuts on his neck and head from broken glass" — and she has photos of the alleged injuries.

The former Netflix star said that paramedics examined their son and "informed me that he sustained what they described to be a hematoma and recommended he be taken to the hospital for further evaluation."

Quinn said their child "had cuts on his neck and head from broken glass," revealing she had "photos of my son’s injuries" and "medical records documenting his injuries."

Quinn also shared she has surveillance footage of Christian returning to their home in his bathrobe after being released from jail — a violation of her emergency protection order that she was given immediately after his arrest. The move landed him in jail for the second time in two days.

On March 20, she said she "received a notification on my phone from the household security system that it detected a person on the premises." Quinn stated that when she "logged into the security system remotely, I could see Christian on the camera wearing the same bathrobe he was wearing when he was arrested."

Quinn informed the court she had "copies of photographs and screen captures from the surveillance system" which "show Christian coming into the house, going through the hallway, and rummaging through my belongings in the 'glam-room.'”

selling sunset christine quinn husband hit with restraining order not allowed yards near reality star or child dogs
The exes are both gunning for custody of their 2-year-old child.

Christian filed for divorce on April 5, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. Quinn and her ex are fighting over their young son, with both gunning for primary custody.

