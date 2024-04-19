Christine Quinn Says She Has Video of Alleged Fight With Ex, Images of Son's 'Cuts' From Bag-Throwing Incident

As this outlet reported, Quinn and Christian Dumontet are going through a nasty divorce battle after he was arrested in March following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their two-year-old son. She claimed he threw a bag full of glass at the toddler, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for her husband. He denied the allegations and filed a petition for a protective order against her.

But Quinn claimed she's the one who needs protection, revealing that she has footage from security cameras inside the home, which will give insight into what happened between the formerly happy family on March 19.

According to the ex-reality star, their argument started the day before when she told Christian about her "dissatisfaction with the state of our relationship, including his life of financial contributions and lack of effort."