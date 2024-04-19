'Eyes Closed Were Closed For Extended Periods': Donald Trump Dozes Off in Court For the Third Time

The 77-year-old's apparent inability to stay awake in court has been a highlighted issue during the first week of his criminal trial. The first instance of the ex-president dozing off occurred on Monday, the first day of the trial.

Haberman reported Trump "appeared to nod off a few times" with his mouth "going slack and his head drooping onto his chest."

While a Trump campaign spokesperson insisted, "This is 100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the court room," several other reporters present in court corroborated Haberman's reporting, according to CNN.