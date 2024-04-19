Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Eyes Closed Were Closed For Extended Periods': Donald Trump Dozes Off in Court For the Third Time

donald trump attacks judge juan merchan courtroom day criminal trial
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep in court for the third time this week.

By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

For the third time, embattled ex-president Donald Trump was caught snoozing in court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Friday, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported Trump, 77, fell asleep in court yet again while jury selections in his hush money case were underway.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks judge juan merchan courtroom day criminal trial
Source: MEGA

Trump reportedly fell asleep for the first time in court on Monday.

On Friday, after 12 jurors were selected and six alternate jurors were being considered, Haberman reported, "Trump appears to have fallen asleep in court again."

"It happened several times just now. His eyes were closed for extended periods and his head dropped down twice," Haberman detailed in the live feed of proceedings.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks judge juan merchan courtroom day criminal trial
Source: MEGA

NYT's Maggie Haberman reported Trump closing his eyes for 'extended periods' on Friday.

Article continues below advertisement

The 77-year-old's apparent inability to stay awake in court has been a highlighted issue during the first week of his criminal trial. The first instance of the ex-president dozing off occurred on Monday, the first day of the trial.

Haberman reported Trump "appeared to nod off a few times" with his mouth "going slack and his head drooping onto his chest."

While a Trump campaign spokesperson insisted, "This is 100% Fake News coming from ‘journalists’ who weren’t even in the court room," several other reporters present in court corroborated Haberman's reporting, according to CNN.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump attacks judge juan merchan courtroom day criminal trial
Source: MEGA

Another reporter recalled Trump 'falling asleep' on Tuesday before he 'jolted back up.'

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

The New York Times' Susanne Craig echoed Haberman's reporting during an interview with MSNBC, in which she recalled, "He looked like he was nodding off and at one point in a pretty true tell that he was falling asleep, his head nodded down and then he sort of jolted back up at one point."

Craig noted court had been in session for several hours when Trump "oscillated between being quite awake and asleep."

Article continues below advertisement

Trump appeared to fall asleep for a second time on Tuesday.

Law360's Frank Runyeon posted on X, "Trump’s head slowly dropped, his eyes closed. It jerked back upward. He adjusts himself. Then, his head droops again. He straightens up, leaning back. His head [droops] for a third time, he shakes his shoulders. Eyes closed still. His head drops. Finally, he pops his eyes open."

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump avoiding donald trump hush money trial melania
Source: MEGA

Opening statements in Trump's hush money case are expected to begin on Monday.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump caught a break on Wednesday when court was not in session — and appeared to use the day to get some apparent much-needed sleep. There were no reports of the ex-president falling asleep on Thursday.

Nonetheless, multiple reports of Trump nodding off in court within the first week does not bode well for the presidential hopeful, especially considering his repeated attacks of President Joe Biden, who he's notably nicknamed "Sleepy Joe."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.