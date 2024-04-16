Sleepy Don? MSNBC's Chris Hayes Mocks Donald Trump for 'Falling Asleep' During Criminal Hush Money Trial — 'You Have One Job'
MSNBC host Chris Hayes mocked Donald Trump this week after the ex-president appeared to fall asleep during the first day of his criminal hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
The MSNBC host’s remarks came on Monday shortly after Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to appear in court on criminal charges.
According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, ex-President Trump “appeared to be sleeping” during the day’s trial proceedings.
“Trump appears to be sleeping,” she observed on Monday. “His head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack.”
“Trump has apparently jolted back awake,” Haberman added a few minutes later, “noticing the notes his lawyer passed him several minutes ago.”
Haberman also claimed that ex-President Trump “glared” at her as he left court following the day’s proceedings – apparently due to her report about him “falling asleep.”
Flash forward to Monday night, and Hayes could not help but ridicule the 45th president for allegedly falling asleep during the first day of his first criminal trial.
“I do feel like if you call your opponent ‘Sleepy Joe,’ you have one job for the rest of the campaign,” Hayes remarked. “You got to, like, Clockwork Orange those puppies open at all times.”
Hayes also discussed Trump’s first criminal trial on falsification of New York business records charges. He speculated that the trial was like a “nightmare” for the embattled ex-president “at a personal level.”
“I really can’t think of a thing that’s more nightmarish in some ways for him at a personal level,” the MSNBC host surmised. “You don’t have the stimulus, you’re not getting ego bumps from some social media replies. And you just got to sit there and watch this day after day.”
“I mean this was day one,” Hayes continued. “This is weeks and weeks of this. So just at the most sort of human level, I was just watching the reports today and thinking about just the sheer psychological torture.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the allegations that Trump fell asleep during the first day of his criminal hush money trial on Monday came after months and months of the ex-president calling President Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe.”
The “Sleepy Joe” moniker came after President Biden’s old age and mental acuity were called into question ahead of the 2024 White House race in November – something that Trump’s campaign has used as its main point of attack since before the election cycle kicked into top gear.
As for Trump, he has been bogged down by a myriad of civil and criminal issues ahead of the upcoming White House race.
Monday marked the beginning of the 45th president’s first of four criminal trials.
He was accused and charged with 34 counts of falsifying New York business records to hide several hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, and a former Trump Tower doorman ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump pleaded not guilty to the falsification of business records charges. Jury selection is currently underway in connection to the criminal case.