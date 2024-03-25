Donald Trump's $454M Civil Fraud Appeal Bond Reduced to $175M Hours Before Deadline

A state appeals court lowered Donald Trump’s $454 million civil fraud appeal bond down to only $175 million this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The court also gave the ex-president an additional ten days to post the nearly $200 million.

In a sudden and shocking development to come just hours before Trump’s deadline to post the initial $464 million civil fraud appellate bond, the court stated that Trump and his co-defendants now have ten days to post a $175 million bond – a nearly $300 million reduction from the original $464 million judgment that was initially due on Monday.