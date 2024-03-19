Meltdown: Donald Trump Complains He’ll Be 'Forced to Sell Great Assets' at 'Fire Sale Prices' to Cover $454M Appeal Bond: 'Does That Make Sense?'
Donald Trump recently complained that he would be “forced to sell great assets” at “fire sale prices” to make up the $454 million needed for an appeal bond in New York, RadarOnline.com can report.
The embattled ex-president took to Truth Social on Monday to complain about his financial predicament shortly after it was revealed that 30 potential lenders turned him away.
While Trump currently owes the state of New York $454 million after being found liable for fraud by Judge Arthur Engoron, sources revealed that that number could be closer to $500 million once financing and additional fees are considered.
The former president vented his frustrations out on Judge Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday.
“The Corrupt Political Hacks in New York, Judge and AG, are asking me to put up massive amounts of money before I am allowed to appeal the ridiculous decision,” Trump raged in one since-deleted Truth Social post. "Never done before. No jury, no victim, full disclaimer clause, happy banks. ELECTION INTERFERENCE! WITCH HUNT!”
“I shouldn’t have to put up any money, being forced by the Corrupt Judge and AG, until the end of the appeal,” he wrote in another deleted post. “That’s the way system works!”
The embattled 45th president then targeted Judge Engoron, and Trump acknowledged that he would be “forced” to “mortgage or sell great assets” at “fire sales prices” to come up with the $454 million.
“Judge Engoron actually wants me to put up Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for the Right to Appeal his ridiculous decision,” Trump fumed further.
“Nobody has ever heard of anything like this before,” he continued. “I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense?”
“WITCH HUNT,” the ex-president concluded. “ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”
- Donald Trump Goes After Judge Arthur Engoron in Late Night Rant Over $355 Million Judgment: ‘Crooked Joe Biden Should Be … Under Investigation’
- ‘I Look at 40 Wall Street … Every Day’: NY Attorney General Letitia James Ready to Seize Trump’s Buildings to Satisfy $355 Million Judgment, Taunts Ex-President After Court Win
- Donald Trump Slams $250M Fraud Case Before Walking Into New York Courtroom to Face Trial: 'Single Greatest Witch Hunt of All Time'
As RadarOnline.com noted, Trump’s lawyer asked an appeals court to step in on Monday after admitting that it was “practically impossible” for Trump to secure a bond to cover the $454 million judgement appeal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Defendants' ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment's full amount is a practical impossibility,'' the court filing read. “These diligent efforts have included approaching about 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers.”
Meanwhile, Trump has until Monday, March 25, to come up with the $454 million bond appeal before Attorney General James starts to seize Trump’s assets.
James said she was “very confident” in her civil fraud case against Trump last month and emphasized that she was “prepared to make sure” the ex-president’s $454 million judgement is paid.
"We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day,” she said regarding the Trump Building in downtown Manhattan.