‘I Look at 40 Wall Street … Every Day’: NY Attorney General Letitia James Ready to Seize Trump’s Buildings to Satisfy $355 Million Judgment, Taunts Ex-President After Court Win
Letitia James said she would have no problem seizing Donald Trump’s property in New York to satisfy the $355 million judgment as part of the civil lawsuit she brought against him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, James sat for an interview with Aaron Katersky on ABC World News Tonight. The New York Attorney General used the chat to mock the ex-president’s loss in court.
James’ lawsuit accused Trump and his business of falsely inflating the value of his assets to obtain bank loans. The court slapped the businessman with a massive fine and barred him from serving as an executive in New York for 3 years. His eldest sons — Don Jr. and Eric — were fined $4 million each and barred from serving as executives for 2 years.
The $355 million judgment comes out to $460 million when interest was added. The debt will continue to grow by $87k per day in interest until paid off.
During her chat, James told Katersky, “If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment. And then we will seek, you know, judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets.”
Katersky said, “Trump was held liable for exaggerating his wealth and inflating the value of his real estate, so banks would give him low-interest loans. Trump insisted the banks like doing business with him.”
- 'Falsely Inflating His Net Worth By Billions': NY AG Letitia James Files Civil Lawsuit Against Ex-Prez Donald Trump & His Children
- 'Angry & Hatred': Donald Trump Rages Against 'Deranged' New York Judge in Early Morning Rant Hours After Late-Night Meltdown
- Donald Trump Built Empire on Defrauding Banks and Insurers, NY Judge Rules
He added, “They said no victim. No one got harmed. The banks got paid back. So no harm, no foul. Why is that not the case, in your view?”
The New York Attorney General replied, “So financial frauds are not victimless crimes. He engaged in this massive amount of fraud! And it wasn’t just a simple mistake, a slight oversight, the variations wildly exaggerated, and the extent of the fraud was staggering.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
When asked about Trump’s claim the judgment would drive other businesses out of the state, James said, “And last I checked, tourism is up and Wall Street is doing just fine.”
James said she would seize one of Trump’s buildings in New York to pay off the judgment if he didn’t come up with the cash.
“We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day,” James said.