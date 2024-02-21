'I Was Allowed': Donald Trump Once Again Claims He 'Didn’t Have to Hand Over' Classified Docs After Leaving Office in 2021
Donald Trump once again claimed this week that he “didn’t have to hand over” classified documents after leaving the Oval Office in January 2021, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come as Trump’s classified documents trial is scheduled to kick off in Florida on May 20, the embattled ex-president stood by his claim that he was “allowed” to keep sensitive government materials after leaving office three years ago.
Trump repeated the false claim during a town hall event in Greenville, South Carolina on Tuesday.
“I was allowed to do what I did,” the 45th president said when pressed about the matter by the town hall’s moderator, Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Absolutely allowed.”
Then, when Ingraham asked Trump why he did not “hand them over when [the National Archives] requested them,” the former president claimed that he “didn’t have to.”
“Why didn’t you just hand them over when they requested them? I mean, they requested them,” Ingraham pressed during the town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday. “You could’ve just handed them over, probably save yourself a lot of trouble.”
“First of all, I didn’t have to hand them over,” Trump responded. “But second of all, I would’ve done that. We were talking and then all of a sudden they raided Mar-a-Lago.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was ultimately charged with 37 criminal counts in connection to the classified documents case in June 2023 roughly one year after the FBI raided his Palm Beach, Florida residence to recover the classified materials.
While 31 of the 37 counts accused Trump of willful retention of national defense information, he was also charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, a scheme to conceal, and making false statements and representations.
“As he departed the White House, TRUMP caused scores of boxes, many of which contained classified documents, to be transported to The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he maintained his residence,” the indictment against Trump charged in June 2023.
Meanwhile, Trump and Ingraham also discussed President Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents during the town hall event in South Carolina on Tuesday.
As RadarOnline.com reported, President Biden was recently cleared of any wrongdoing by Special Counsel Robert Hur in connection to his possession of classified materials from his time as a U.S. senator and then vice president.
Hur acknowledged that – unlike Trump – Biden voluntarily returned his classified documents after learning that they were still in his possession.
The special counsel assigned to Biden’s classified documents case also decided that the 81-year-old president should not be prosecuted because a jury would most likely view Biden “as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”
Trump did not answer Ingraham when she asked whether Trump believed Biden should be prosecuted for his mishandling of classified documents.
Instead, Trump cited the Presidential Records Act and once again repeated that he was “allowed” to keep classified documents after turning over the White House in January 2021.