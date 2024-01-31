Trump Classified Docs Case: Special Counsel Jack Smith Meets With Judge Aileen Cannon for Secret Closed-Door Hearing
Donald Trump's legal problems continue to worsen as he faces two federal indictments brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come amid the embattled ex-president’s mounting legal woes, Smith is set to meet with Judge Aileen Cannon on Wednesday without Trump or his lawyers present.
According to the New York Sun, the secret meeting on Wednesday will take place behind closed doors and its outcome could have significant consequences for Trump’s upcoming classified documents trial in Florida.
Trump currently faces a total of 32 counts of unlawful retention of national defense information in Florida – as well as another eight charges that include making false statements and a conspiracy to conceal them.
The already embattled ex-president has repeatedly denied all the charges against him. Trump has argued that the dozens of charges are “politically motivated.”
The purpose of the “ex parte” hearing scheduled for Wednesday is reportedly to address objections filed by Trump's legal team, according to the New York Sun.
Trump’s team previously requested access to documents that have already been deemed off-limits due to the sensitive information the documents contain.
It should be noted that “ex parte” hearings are conducted without the affected parties and without a transcript – meaning the details of the conversation between Judge Cannon and Special Counsel Smith on Wednesday will not be made public.
Meanwhile, the outcome of Wednesday’s secret hearing could hold significant weight in the upcoming classified document proceedings against ex-President Trump.
Should Judge Cannon rule either partially or fully in favor of Trump's defense, the ruling is likely to be appealed by the Justice Department.
An appeal would require further action before the trial can begin and, as a result, the trial date could be significantly delayed.
Trump’s classified document trial in Florida is currently scheduled to begin on May 20.
Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance predicted a relatively quick appeal process should Judge Cannon reject Smith’s argument.
"While we won't learn much if anything about what happens when the Special Counsel's team sits down with Judge Cannon, we'll find out if they object to anything that happened fairly quickly, in the form of a notice of appeal to the 11th Circuit," Vance explained earlier this week.
The timing of Wednesday’s secret hearing has also reportedly raised eyebrows – particularly because Smith's team filed their motions on December 6 and Trump's lawyers responded two weeks later on December 20.
Vance noted that the expedited timeline was “unusual.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump faces 32 charges in Florida in connection to classified documents he allegedly took with him from the White House upon leaving office in January 2021.
While Special Counsel Smith is prosecuting Trump in the classified documents case, he is also prosecuting the ex-president in another case connected to alleged election interference in Washington, D.C.
The election interference case is currently on hold as an appeals court decides whether Trump is immune from prosecution for potential crimes committed while serving as president.