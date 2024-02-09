'Inaccurate and Inappropriate': White House Addresses DOJ Report That Claims Joe Biden is an ‘Elderly Man With Poor Memory’
The White House has responded to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, which portrayed President Joe Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden will not be charged in the mishandling of classified documents probe. While a representative from the 81-year-old's team said they were "pleased" with the news, they do not appear to be happy with the picture painted about his cognitive health, especially with the upcoming election.
“We are pleased that this investigation has concluded and that the Special Counsel found ‘no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,’ even if the President were out of office and a private citizen,” the statement from Biden's Special Counsel Richard Sauber read.
He made it clear that Biden "fully cooperated" with the investigation, unlike his political archenemy, Donald Trump.
“As the Special Counsel report recognizes, the President fully cooperated from day one. His team promptly self-reported the classified documents that were found to ensure that these documents were immediately returned to the government because the President knows that’s where they belong. Not only was there no obstruction, the President’s cooperation throughout this 15-month investigation has been extraordinary,” Sauber's statement continued.
"The simple truth is President Biden takes classified information seriously and strives to protect it. He has spent decades at the highest levels of government defending and advancing America’s national security and foreign policy interests and protecting her secrets," he explained.
"As the Special Counsel report acknowledges, mistakes when packing documents at the end of an Administration or when Members of Congress leave office are unfortunately a common occurrence. It’s happened with every Administration, Republican and Democrat, for the past 50 years. Now that this investigation has concluded, President Biden plans to take new, substantive action to help prevent such mistakes in the future and will announce it soon."
However, when it came to the report calling Biden an "elderly man with a poor memory" while suggesting "it would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness," Sauber seemingly referred to the accusations "inaccurate and inappropriate."
Biden's special counsel concluded his statement by saying, “We disagree with a number of inaccurate and inappropriate comments in the Special Counsel’s report. Nonetheless, the most important decision the Special Counsel made—that no charges are warranted—is firmly based on the facts and evidence."
RadarOnline.com told you — Hur's report noted the investigation discovered evidence that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen;" however, it "does not establish Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
While Biden wasn't charged with a crime, the report may have severally damaged his ability for re-election as his age and mental health already concerned Americans.