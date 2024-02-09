'Inaccurate and Inappropriate': White House Addresses DOJ Report That Claims Joe Biden is an ‘Elderly Man With Poor Memory’

The White House has responded to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report, which portrayed President Joe Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Biden will not be charged in the mishandling of classified documents probe. While a representative from the 81-year-old's team said they were "pleased" with the news, they do not appear to be happy with the picture painted about his cognitive health, especially with the upcoming election.