Biden Team Fears 'Embarrassing' Findings From Classified Docs Probe Will Hurt President's Re-election Chances: Report
Joe Biden’s team is reportedly worried that the findings from his classified documents investigation will hurt the president’s chances of winning the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as Special Counsel Robert Hur continues a classified documents probe into President Biden, sources close to the 81-year-old commander-in-chief revealed that Biden’s team is worried Hur might find something “embarrassing.”
While Special Counsel Hur is not expected to file criminal charges against the president over Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified material, the special prosecutor may still decide to share “embarrassing” details and photos from the investigation.
According to Daily Mail, those details could give ammunition to ex-President Donald Trump as he runs in 2024 amid a similar classified documents probe.
Details from Hur’s investigation could also potentially turn Democratic voters away from Biden when it comes time to vote for the next president in November.
The timeline of Hur’s ongoing investigation into Biden is currently unclear, although the special counsel is expected to release a detailed report when the probe comes to a close sometime in the near future.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, United States Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Special Counsel Hur to the Biden classified documents probe in January 2023.
A first batch of ten classified documents was found inside Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement on November 2, 2022.
Flash forward to January 2023, and two more caches of classified documents were found inside President Biden’s garage at his Wilmington, Delaware home.
“As we have said from the beginning, the President and the White House are cooperating with this investigation, and as it has been appropriate, we have provided relevant updates publicly, being as transparent as we can consistent with protecting and preserving the integrity of the investigation,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in October 2023 after Biden was interviewed by Hur as part of the investigation.
President Biden himself has dismissed the classified documents controversy. He insisted that “there’s no there there” and argued that he was not aware that classified docs from his time as vice president were still in his possession.
“People know I take classified documents [and] classified materials seriously,” he said shortly after the scandal broke on January 9, 2023.
Between 25 and 30 total classified documents were found in President Biden’s possession between November 2022 and January 2023.
The classified materials were all recovered either from Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington or inside his personal residence in Wilmington.
“Usually, the special counsels have testified at the end of their reports, and I expect that that will be the case here,” Merrick Garland said regarding Special Counsel Hur’s highly anticipated probe report.