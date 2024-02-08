Special Counsel Declines to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs, Claims President Portrayed Himself as ‘Elderly Man With Poor Memory’

President Joe Biden will not be charged for his handling of classified documents.

"It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness," the report stated on Thursday with some potentially damning characterizations about his memory.

An eagerly-anticipated report from Special Counsel Robert Hur was released today which declined to charge President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him," the report stated with some potentially damning characterizations about his memory.

Hur noted their investigation uncovered evidence that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen." However, it "does not establish Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

In the report were mentions of his age and mental fitness, which has raised concerns amid fears that Biden, the oldest sitting president, may not be up for the job if reelected.

It is believed that "at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," according to the report, citing direct interactions with the commander-in-chief and observations of him.