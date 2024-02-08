Special Counsel Declines to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs, Claims President Portrayed Himself as ‘Elderly Man With Poor Memory’
An eagerly-anticipated report from Special Counsel Robert Hur was released today which declined to charge President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It would be difficult to convince a jury that they should convict him — by then a former president well into his eighties — of a serious felony that requires a mental state of willfulness," the report stated on Thursday with some potentially damning characterizations about his memory.
Hur noted their investigation uncovered evidence that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen." However, it "does not establish Biden's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
In the report were mentions of his age and mental fitness, which has raised concerns amid fears that Biden, the oldest sitting president, may not be up for the job if reelected.
It is believed that "at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," according to the report, citing direct interactions with the commander-in-chief and observations of him.
Hur stated in the report that Biden's memory had seemingly taken a decline in recent years compared to his acuity in recorded conversations which also seemed to be hazy from 2017, noting he could not recall when his VP term ended during one interview.
On day two of their interview, he apparently forgot when his term began.
Biden struggled to recall the timeline of Beau's death, as well as a debate about Afghanistan, "that was once so important to him," per the report.
Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, and Bob Bauer, Biden's personal counsel, fired back at some aspects of the report despite the commander-in-chief being "pleased to see they reached the conclusion I believed all along they would reach" by not filing charges after he "cooperated completely" and "threw up no roadblocks."
"We do not believe that the report's treatment of President Biden's memory is accurate or appropriate," Sauber and Bauer wrote. "The report uses highly prejudicial language to describe a commonplace occurrence among witnesses: a lack of recall of years-old events."
Another part of the report that made headlines is Hur's comparison to the Trump classified docs case, which stated, "unlike the evidence involving Mr. Biden, the allegations set forth in the indictment of Mr. Trump, if proven, would present serious aggravating facts."