NFL Star DeSean Jackson Files for Full Custody of Sons, Claims Ex Has 'Abandoned' Kids and 'Brainwashed' by a 'Cult'

He noted the former couple lived together for three years in Florida and share two children, DeSean Jackson, 8, and Jace Jackson, 5.

Last February, Jackson said he went to Florida to bring the children back to California for a visit, "but when it was time for the visit to end, I called [Phillips] to make arrangements for the children's return and [Phillips] gave me a later date to return the children."

When that time approached, he said she followed up with another request to return the boys at a later date.