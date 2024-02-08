Two JetBlue Airplanes Collide Before Takeoff at Boston's Logan International Airport

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the accident occurred around 6:40 AM local time as Las Vegas-bound JetBlue flight 777 was entering a de-icing pad lane at Logan International Airport.

As the craft pulled into the lane, its left winglet struck the tail section of JetBlue flight 551, which was parked in an adjacent lane waiting to take off for Orlando.

