Two JetBlue Airplanes Collide Before Takeoff at Boston's Logan International Airport
JetBlue passengers on two flights had a terrifying start to their Thursday morning travel when the aircrafts collided on the tarmac at Boston's Logan International Airport, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Nevertheless, the accident was the latest in a string of concerning incidents and near-misses plaguing air travel.
According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the accident occurred around 6:40 AM local time as Las Vegas-bound JetBlue flight 777 was entering a de-icing pad lane at Logan International Airport.
As the craft pulled into the lane, its left winglet struck the tail section of JetBlue flight 551, which was parked in an adjacent lane waiting to take off for Orlando.
Damage was sustained to one of the aircraft's winglets and the other's tail. Thankfully, no injuries were reported among crew members or passengers, who were moved to a different aircraft. Both flights left for their destinations shortly after the accident.
"Safety is JetBlue’s priority, and we will work to determine how and why this incident occurred," JetBlue said in an investigation.
The FAA noted the incident occurred "in an area of the tarmac that the airline controls" and is pending investigation.
Incidents like Thursday's morning collision have increased fears about air safety and travel.
In early January, the FAA temporarily grounded a fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 jets following a near-catastrophic failure on board an Alaskan Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to California.
Shortly after takeoff, one of the plane's emergency exits — which was being used as a cabin window — blew out of the fuselage at an altitude of 16,000 feet.
Luckily, the plane was able to quickly land, but passengers were no less traumatized. Miraculously, the passengers who were supposed to be seated next to the emergency exit missed the flight.
Passenger Emma Vu later recalled feeling the plane drop and texting her family in what she believed were her final moments, "I don't want to die."
The Boeing 737 Max 9 jet involved was a new craft, entering service just a month prior in November 2023. The incident brought backlash and scrutiny of Boeing, which was accused of cutting corners and placing profits over safety.
The section of the fuselage that blew out mid-flight aligned with the door frame, suggesting a structural design flaw.