North Dakota State Senator Doug Larsen Killed Along With Wife and Their Kids in Plane Crash Near Moab
A North Dakota state senator Doug Larsen, his wife, Amy, and the couple's two children were involved in a fatal plane crash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The single engine plane reportedly crashed around Sunday night near Utah's Canyonlands Airfield. An investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.
Shortly after take-off, the plane carrying four members of the Larsen family went down about 15 miles north of Moab. They were flying back to North Dakota after visiting family members in Scottsdale, Arizona. Larsen's death was confirmed by state senator majority leader David Hogue in a heartbreaking email to colleagues.
"Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah," the email read. "They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah."
Hogue's solemn email continued with a call to pray for the loved ones the Larsons left behind in the tragic accident, including the senator's third stepchild, who was not on the aircraft.
"I’m not sure where the bereavement starts with such a tragedy, but I think it starts with prayers for the grandparents, surviving stepchild of Senator Larsen, and extended family of Doug and Amy," Hogue continued his message to colleagues. "Hold your family close today."
According to deputies with the Grand County Sheriff's Office, authorities received an alert regarding the crash at around 8:30 PM on Sunday. The sheriff's office as well as members of the Moab Fire Department, EMT, and an Air Medical helicopter all responded to the scene of the accident.
The sheriff's office released a statement shortly after midnight confirming that the Republican senator, his wife, and two young children had perished in the crash.
"Rescue efforts were completed. Four occupants unfortunately did not survive the crash. Further information will be provided as soon as family members have been notified," the statement read.
Larsen, who served as a lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota National Guard, was elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020. As a state senator, Larsen chaired a panel that handled business and industry legislation.
In addition to his political career, Larsen and his wife were also reportedly majority owners of a local hotel. Larsen's district comprised the city of Mandan, which sits across the Mississippi River from the capital city, Bismarck.