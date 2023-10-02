Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News

North Dakota State Senator Doug Larsen Killed Along With Wife and Their Kids in Plane Crash Near Moab

facebook douglarsen for senate
Source: doug larsen for senate/facebook

Doug Larsen, his wife and two children died in a plane crash Sunday evening.

By:

Oct. 2 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A North Dakota state senator Doug Larsen, his wife, Amy, and the couple's two children were involved in a fatal plane crash, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The single engine plane reportedly crashed around Sunday night near Utah's Canyonlands Airfield. An investigation into the fatal accident is ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement
doug larsen facebook
Source: doug larsen for senate/facebook

Republican state senator Doug Larsen.

Shortly after take-off, the plane carrying four members of the Larsen family went down about 15 miles north of Moab. They were flying back to North Dakota after visiting family members in Scottsdale, Arizona. Larsen's death was confirmed by state senator majority leader David Hogue in a heartbreaking email to colleagues.

"Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah," the email read. "They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah."

Article continues below advertisement
canyonfields regional airport
Source: canyon fields regional airport

The single engine plane carrying Larson, his wife Amy and their 2 children crashed 15 miles north of Moab.

Hogue's solemn email continued with a call to pray for the loved ones the Larsons left behind in the tragic accident, including the senator's third stepchild, who was not on the aircraft.

"I’m not sure where the bereavement starts with such a tragedy, but I think it starts with prayers for the grandparents, surviving stepchild of Senator Larsen, and extended family of Doug and Amy," Hogue continued his message to colleagues. "Hold your family close today."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

MORE ON:
NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
douglaresen facebook
Source: doug larsen/facebook

State senator Larsen and his wife Amy.

According to deputies with the Grand County Sheriff's Office, authorities received an alert regarding the crash at around 8:30 PM on Sunday. The sheriff's office as well as members of the Moab Fire Department, EMT, and an Air Medical helicopter all responded to the scene of the accident.

The sheriff's office released a statement shortly after midnight confirming that the Republican senator, his wife, and two young children had perished in the crash.

"Rescue efforts were completed. Four occupants unfortunately did not survive the crash. Further information will be provided as soon as family members have been notified," the statement read.

Article continues below advertisement
amy larsen facebookjpg
Source: Amy Larsen/facebook

Doug Larsen's two young sons who were also killed in the plane crash.

Larsen, who served as a lieutenant colonel in the North Dakota National Guard, was elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020. As a state senator, Larsen chaired a panel that handled business and industry legislation.

In addition to his political career, Larsen and his wife were also reportedly majority owners of a local hotel. Larsen's district comprised the city of Mandan, which sits across the Mississippi River from the capital city, Bismarck.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.