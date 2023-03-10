MH370 Crashed In Ocean Thousands Of Miles Away From Where Authorities Searched, Says Aviation Researcher
An aviation researcher believes the missing flight MH370 crashed thousands of miles away from the search area in which investigators were looking for the plane, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nine years after Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 suddenly disappeared on March 8, 2014, volunteer researcher Cyndi Hendry claimed the Boeing 777 crashed into the South China Sea just outside of Vietnam.
According to Hendry, who was featured in the newly released Netflix documentary MH370: The Disappeared Plane, there is “evidence” the missing airliner crashed into the South China Sea and not the Indian Ocean as the initial data indicated.
Even more shocking are Hendry’s claims that she discovered apparent evidence of MH370’s wreckage in the South China Sea outside Vietnam while analyzing satellite images shortly after the aircraft mysteriously vanished nine years ago.
“The satellite images were empty. It was just the blackness of the sea,” she explained in the new documentary. “Then you press next, more black scans. So much black. And then finally, there's something white.”
“I pulled the schematics off the internet for a Boeing 777. And I was able to identify a piece as the nose cone,” Hendry continued. “That's when I started saying: 'Holy crap! There's a piece of debris. There's the airplane.’”
“And then I started seeing more pieces. Something that looked like the fuselage. Something that looked like the tail. I got goosebumps.”
Although data suggested MH370 ultimately crashed into the Indian Ocean hours after disappearing from the radar, Hendry postulates the Boeing 777 ended up close to where the aircraft was when it first went off the grid.
But despite Hendry’s potentially game-changing discovery, she revealed she was “ignored” by investigators and Malaysia Airlines itself.
“I knew what I had. I knew I had evidence in the South China Sea,” Hendry said in the documentary. “The more I searched, the more debris I found. I feel certain that this is where MH370 ended up, off of Vietnam.”
“At that point, I already had contacted Malaysia Airlines. I tried to reach out to so many people to tell them that this debris exists. Nobody was listening to me.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, MH370 mysteriously vanished on March 8, 2014 with 239 passengers onboard while on a scheduled flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to Beijing, China.
Although investigators searched a whopping 1.7 million square miles in the southern Indian Ocean, the airliner has still not been found,