Debris Believed to Be From the Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Found on Madagascan Coast

The location where the debris was found matches the predictions made by the University of Western Australia's oceanographic model, as revealed by aerospace engineer Richard Godfrey.

Godfrey believed that the debris was likely the remnant of the left main landing gear trunnion door. He studied the debris and concluded that it suffered considerable damage – suggesting it was torn from its fixings and was part of a movable panel.

“The debris item has the same thickness, construction and materials as other wing panels and landing gear door panels found and likely from MH370," he explained.

“The debris item was torn from its fixings and has suffered considerable damage," Godfrey continued. "The possibility that there is an indent typical of the base plate of an attachment or drive rod indicates that the debris item is part of a movable panel."

"It is therefore even more likely that the debris item is part of the left trunnion door on the main landing gear.”