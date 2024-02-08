No Bad Blood: Celine Dion 'Loves' Taylor Swift, Doesn't View Grammys Acceptance Speech as Snub
There's no bad blood between Celine Dion and Taylor Swift! The Queen of Power Ballads, 55, "loves" Swift and did not view the 34-year-old's Grammys Album of the Year acceptance speech as a snub, an insider tells RadarOnline.com.
While many criticized Swift for not acknowledging Dion when she presented her the award or during her speech, the source shared that Celine knew Taylor was just excited about her monumental moment. We're told Dion is "not mad" and doesn't want the negative view of some to outshine the Midnights singer's record-shattering accomplishment.
As this outlet reported, Swift made history by accepting the Album of the Year award for the fourth time at Sunday's show. It was also a special moment for Dion because it was her first big appearance since announcing her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022, which forced her to go into hiding and cancel her tour.
The Falling Into You performer looked healthy and made it clear she was happy to be at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.
Dion got a standing ovation from her peers when she walked out on the stage to present the last trophy of the night.
"When I say that I’m happy to be here I really mean it from my heart," the icon told the crowd.
"Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world,” the 16-time Grammy nominee said before presenting Swift her award.
The Cruel Summer singer faced backlash when viewers accused her of snubbing Dion by not acknowledging or making eye contact with her when taking the trophy. Fans lost it as Swift thanked everyone in her orbit while Dion stood idly by.
"Taylor Swift fully ignoring Celine Dion like the disrespect even Celine was like… que?" one person posted to X.
"Taylor dragged Lana (who just lost the award) on stage when she CLEARLY didn’t want to go, and then didn’t say a WORD to Celine f------ Dion when she took the award? I hope the next album flops," shared another angry fan.
The pair seemingly put the rumors to bed when they posed for photos backstage after the blunder, but some accused their PR teams of setting up the picture op — a theory that RadarOnline.com is told "isn't true."
Page Six was also told Dion and Swift are good.
"I don’t think Céline cared and they talked backstage afterwards. But Céline was just gracious and happy to be there,” the insider shared.
Dion didn't just make headlines for her comeback appearance or Swift, either. The Power of Love singer delighted fans when she gave an impromptu performance backstage and showed she's still a powerhouse despite her health struggles.