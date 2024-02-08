No Bad Blood: Celine Dion 'Loves' Taylor Swift, Doesn't View Grammys Acceptance Speech as Snub

There's no bad blood between Celine Dion and Taylor Swift! The Queen of Power Ballads, 55, "loves" Swift and did not view the 34-year-old's Grammys Album of the Year acceptance speech as a snub, an insider tells RadarOnline.com.

While many criticized Swift for not acknowledging Dion when she presented her the award or during her speech, the source shared that Celine knew Taylor was just excited about her monumental moment. We're told Dion is "not mad" and doesn't want the negative view of some to outshine the Midnights singer's record-shattering accomplishment.