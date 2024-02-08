Poppy Harlow Future at CNN 'Uncertain' as She Continues Negotiations After Being Dumped From Morning Show, Co-workers Disdain Exposed

CNN announced a plan to overhaul its entire slate of morning programming to reestablish viewership after ratings failed to meet the mark, and the sudden shakeup has led to jitters behind the scenes as staffers gear up for more changes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Some of those employees most impacted include Phil Mattingly and Poppy Harlow following the announcement the duo would be vacating their roles as hosts of CNN This Morning to focus on new roles, for which they are claimed to still be negotiating.