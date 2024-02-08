Nikki Haley's Embarrassing Blunder: GOP Hopeful Forgets Where She is While Campaigning in Los Angeles
Nikki Haley forgot which Southern California county she was campaigning in on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After snubbing Nevada by refusing to campaign in the state she claimed was "rigged" for GOP opponent Donald Trump, the former South Carolina governor desperately needed to impress Golden State voters. Instead, her opening remarks drew a loud correction from the crowd.
Haley, 52, followed up Super Tuesday's embarrassing loss in Nevada with a blunder during her opening remarks at a Los Angeles event.
"It's great to be here in Orange County," Haley confidently addressed the crowd, which immediately reacted to the slip-up.
"Oh, LA County, sorry," the presidential hopeful corrected herself. "I was in Orange County earlier."
"I don't even know where I'm sleeping these days so you gotta forgive me on that," Haley added. The former UN ambassador attempted to spin the embarrassing gaffe as a reflection of her tireless campaign efforts.
"Next week, I will have been in the campaign for a year, and when I think about what that year has been like – we had 14 candidates," she continued. "We've been able to defeat a dozen other fellas."
Despite her busy campaign schedule, the blunder was ironic given Haley's attacks on political opponents Joe Biden and Trump.
Haley has made a point to highlight similar missteps by the Democrat president and GOP frontrunner while questioning the age and cognitive abilities of 81-year-old Biden and 77-year-old Trump.
Unfortunately for Haley, her opening remark was not the only awkward moment of the evening in Los Angeles County.
About halfway through the event, the GOP candidate was interrupted by a solo climate protestor. The man, who was believed to be with climate activist group Sunrise Movement, held up a sign that read, "Haley = CLIMATE CRIMINAL."
Haley attempted to spin the moment in her favor for the second time that evening.
"Usually where there's one, there's more, so don't be surprised if more show," Haley told the crowd before highlighting her husband's military service. "But let me tell, don't ever get upset when you see a protester. Because my husband and his military brothers and sisters sacrifice every day for them to have the right to do that."
Despite the uncomfortable evening and previous primary losses, Haley reassured supporters that she was "in this for the long haul" as she geared up for Super Tuesday.
Haley noted that the race "is gonna be messy, and this is gonna hurt, and it's gonna leave some bruises. But at the end of the day, I don't mind taking that if you'll go right along with me."