Nikki Haley Gets $2.6 Million in Campaign Donations After Donald Trump Threatens to Ban Supporters from 'MAGA Camp'
The Nikki Haley campaign experienced a surge in donations after GOP frontrunner Donald Trump warned contributors would be "permanently barred from the MAGA camp," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since finishing eleven points behind Trump in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, the Haley campaign has received $2.6 million in donations.
Although Haley failed to cut Trump's lead down to single digits on Tuesday, she brushed off the loss and set her focus on the next primary election, which is taking place in her home state of South Carolina in February.
Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social to threaten voters who were considering donating to her campaign.
"Anybody that makes a "Contribution" to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp," Trump wrote on Wednesday. "We don't want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!"
Despite his demand for loyalty, Trump's threat backfired on him. The Haley campaign sent out an email detailing the surge in support since New Hampshire.
"The Nikki Haley for President campaign announced a $2.6 million fundraising haul since New Hampshire polls closed on Tuesday, January 23. That includes $1.2 million raised from small-dollar and digital donations after Trump’s unhinged pledge to “permanently bar” any individual who contributed to Haley’s campaign," the email stated.
- Donald Trump Threatens Nikki Haley's Republican Donors After His New Hampshire Primary Win: 'We Will Not Accept Them!'
- Nikki Haley Outperforms Donald Trump Within First 6 Weeks Of 2024 Presidential Campaign, Racks Up Over $11 Million In Donations
- Ex-Trump Deputy Press Secretary Shares Receipt of Money Sent to Nikki Haley Campaign After His Donation Threat
The Haley campaign also took the opportunity to highlight the divisive nature of Trump's political tactics, which have mostly included personal attacks on his opponents.
"Donald Trump’s threats highlight the stark choice in this election: personal vendettas or real conservative leadership," said Haley spokesperson Ann Marie Graham-Barnes.
"Trump’s scheme blew up in his face. The contributions to the Haley campaign are pouring in — proof that people are sick of the drama and are rallying behind Nikki’s vision for a strong and proud America."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
After a wave of campaign suspensions from former Republican candidates including Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy, Haley has become Trump's sole target for personal attacks.
While campaigning in New Hampshire, Trump delivered a bizarre speech in which he confused Haley for former Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — and proceeded to blame the former South Carolina governor for the Capitol riot on January 6.
Haley fired back at Trump and highlighted the gaffe as she questioned whether or not he was mentally fit for office.