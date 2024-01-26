Nikki Haley Gets $2.6 Million in Campaign Donations After Donald Trump Threatens to Ban Supporters from 'MAGA Camp'

Although Haley failed to cut Trump's lead down to single digits on Tuesday, she brushed off the loss and set her focus on the next primary election, which is taking place in her home state of South Carolina in February.

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social to threaten voters who were considering donating to her campaign.

"Anybody that makes a "Contribution" to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp," Trump wrote on Wednesday. "We don't want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!"