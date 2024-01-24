RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Calls on Nikki Haley to Drop Out of GOP Primary Race and 'Unite' Behind Donald Trump

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel called on Nikki Haley to end her 2024 GOP primary campaign and “unite” behind Donald Trump this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Trump beat Haley in the New Hampshire GOP primary by more than ten points on Tuesday night, McDaniel called on the former South Carolina governor to end her bid for the 2024 White House.