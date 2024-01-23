'I'm Going to Fight No Matter What': Nikki Haley Spars With Fox Hosts Trying to 'Coronate' Donald Trump Ahead of New Hampshire Primary
2024 hopeful Nikki Haley told Fox News hosts she wasn't going down without a fight when asked if her presidential bid would be over if she didn't win the New Hampshire primary over GOP frontrunner rival Donald Trump.
Haley remained confident that she will not drop out of the race on Tuesday morning, revealing she will continue to South Carolina, where she formerly served as governor, no matter what happens next, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"No, I don't get out if I lose today," Haley firmly said with a scoff during her appearance on Fox & Friends when pressed by Ainsley Earhardt about how she plans to proceed.
"First of all, again, I'm going to say this: We've had 56,000 people vote for Donald Trump. And you're going to say that's what the country wants. That's not what the country wants," Haley doubled down during their panel discussion. "We're going to have New Hampshire vote today. They deserve to have the power of their voice."
Haley pointed out that she voted for Trump twice in the presidential elections, but no longer thinks he is the right fit to lead the nation.
Host Brian Kilmeade said she is trailing behind in national and state polls and by 40 or 50 points in her home state of South Carolina. "I'm not down 40 or 50 points in South Carolina. I think we need to have a current poll in South Carolina," she fired back.
"I'm gonna fight, no matter what," she continued, noting her campaign saved money to prepare to run through the tape on this.
"I don't care how much y'all want to coronate Donald Trump. At the end of the day, that's not what Americans want. Americans want a choice," Haley added.
Kilmeade interjected to inquire, "Coronate, lie, not tell the truth, what you said on the couch," he pushed back. "I'm really wondering why you think we're the enemy."
"Because I've looked at the media, look at the media saying, 'Oh, this is Donald Trump's to have,' look at the political class all coalescing and saying, everybody needs to get out,’ Haley responded. "That's not democracy. That's not who we are, who we are. When have we ever had two people … down to two people in New Hampshire? And you say, 'Oh, it's over.' We don't do that. South Carolina is an amazing state."
The former United States Ambassador to the United Nations said that she is more than prepared for more pushback from Trump ahead should she continue her 2024 bid.
"I know what Donald Trump does. He starts to throw these temper tantrums, he starts to lash out, he starts to lie when he feels threatened," she told the Fox hosts, adding that she doesn't "care" if Trump does take aim at her with his Truth Social posts or interviews.
Haley said this is not personal for her while adding that she doesn't dislike Trump. When asked if she would consider being his VP, Haley gave a firm no.