'I'm Going to Fight No Matter What': Nikki Haley Spars With Fox Hosts Trying to 'Coronate' Donald Trump Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

"No, I don't get out if I lose today," Haley firmly said with a scoff during her appearance on Fox & Friends when pressed by Ainsley Earhardt about how she plans to proceed.

"First of all, again, I'm going to say this: We've had 56,000 people vote for Donald Trump. And you're going to say that's what the country wants. That's not what the country wants," Haley doubled down during their panel discussion. "We're going to have New Hampshire vote today. They deserve to have the power of their voice."

Haley pointed out that she voted for Trump twice in the presidential elections, but no longer thinks he is the right fit to lead the nation.