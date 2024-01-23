Trump Says He's 'a Lot Sharper' Than Rival Nikki Haley: 'She's Not Gonna Win'
Donald Trump said he would gladly take a mental aptitude test after his rival Nikki Haley criticized his competency and questioned if he would be fit to serve as president again.
"Well, I think I'm a lot sharper than her," Trump said while speaking to a Fox News reporter in New Hampshire on Monday ahead of the primary, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming he would blow her out of the water with his cognitive abilities.
"I would sit down right now and take an aptitude test and it would be my result against her result and she's not gonna win. She's not gonna even come to close to winning," he doubled down.
Haley, 52, who has pushed for federal officeholders over 75 to take a mental competency test, recently questioned his cognitive fitness after Trump chastised her during a rally. "We see that [President Joe] Biden has changed so much in two years," she pointed out about the 81-year-old commander-in-chief before segueing into Trump, 77.
"He's going on and on mentioning me several times as to why I didn't take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn't handle January 6 better. I wasn't even in DC on January 6. I wasn't in office then," she said on Saturday.
"They're saying he got confused. That he was talking about something else. That he was talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiples times in that scenario."
Haley told voters in Keene that she had concerns after his remarks, explaining, "When you're dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do it."
During a rally in Concord on Friday, Trump blasted the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and declared that he would not choose Haley for his running mate should he win the GOP presidential nomination.
Addressing the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Trump said, "Nikki Haley, you know they, do you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it."
"All of it, because of lots of things like Nikki Haley is in charge of security," he said Friday. "We offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, National Guard, whatever they want. They turned it down. They don't want to talk about that. These are very dishonest people."
In his recent interview, Trump said he has already taken two mental aptitute tests courtesy of a White House doctor and a "fantastic congressman from Texas."
"I aced it twice. I aced it," he shared. "But I would say that, you know, I've actually called for a cognitive test for anybody running for president because I actually think that's a good idea. It'd be nice to have an intelligent person be president."