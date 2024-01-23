Trump Says He's 'a Lot Sharper' Than Rival Nikki Haley: 'She's Not Gonna Win'

"Well, I think I'm a lot sharper than her," Trump said while speaking to a Fox News reporter in New Hampshire on Monday ahead of the primary, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming he would blow her out of the water with his cognitive abilities.

Donald Trump said he would gladly take a mental aptitude test after his rival Nikki Haley criticized his competency and questioned if he would be fit to serve as president again.

Trump said Haley would not even "come close to winning" while chatting with Fox News' Martha MacCallum.

Haley, 52, who has pushed for federal officeholders over 75 to take a mental competency test, recently questioned his cognitive fitness after Trump chastised her during a rally. "We see that [ President Joe ] Biden has changed so much in two years," she pointed out about the 81-year-old commander-in-chief before segueing into Trump, 77.

"I would sit down right now and take an aptitude test and it would be my result against her result and she's not gonna win. She's not gonna even come to close to winning," he doubled down.

"He's going on and on mentioning me several times as to why I didn't take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn't handle January 6 better. I wasn't even in DC on January 6. I wasn't in office then," she said on Saturday.

"They're saying he got confused. That he was talking about something else. That he was talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiples times in that scenario."

Haley told voters in Keene that she had concerns after his remarks, explaining, "When you're dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can't have someone else that we question whether they're mentally fit to do it."