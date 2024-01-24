WATCH: Donald Trump Confronts Tim Scott Over Nikki Haley Ties During Awkward New Hampshire Victory Speech
Donald Trump confronted Tim Scott about his political ties to Nikki Haley during an awkward victory speech in New Hampshire this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The surprising confrontation came on Tuesday night shortly after Trump was declared the winner of New Hampshire’s GOP primary.
Senator Scott, who was appointed to the Senate by Haley in 2012 while she was still serving as governor of South Carolina, stood on the stage alongside Trump as the former president gave his victory speech in Laconia.
“This election is over,” Scott said to cheers from the crowd. “It’s time for the Republican Party to coalesce around our nominee and the next president of the United States, Donald Trump!”
But the night took an awkward turn when Trump approached the microphone and pointed out how Haley appointed Scott to the Senate in 2012. Trump also suggested that Scott betrayed Haley by endorsing him for the 2024 presidency over her.
“Did you ever think that she actually appointed you, Tim?” Trump asked. “And think of it. Appointed and you’re the senator of her state. And [you] endorsed me.”
“You must really hate her,” the ex-president added. “It’s a shame.”
The night became even more awkward when Scott grabbed the microphone and insisted that he “just loves” Trump.
“I just love you!” the South Carolina senator declared.
“That’s why he’s a great politician!” Trump responded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Scott dropped out of the 2024 GOP primary race in November. Flash forward to January 21, and Scott endorsed Trump for the 2024 White House.
“We need a president who will unite our country,” Scott said during a Trump campaign rally in Concorde on Friday night. “We need Donald Trump.”
Haley threw shade at both Trump and Scott after the South Carolina senator that she appointed to the Senate back in 2012 announced that he was endorsing the embattled ex-president over her.
“Interesting that Trump’s lining up with all the Washington insiders when he claimed he wanted to drain the swamp,” Haley responded over the weekend. “But the fellas are going to do what the fellas are going to do.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump and Scott shared another awkward exchange in Laconia, New Hampshire on Monday.
The ex-president brought up Scott’s recent engagement with his girlfriend, Mindy Noce. According to Trump, he “never thought this was going to happen.”
"Today was a big story, the biggest story out there,” Trump said on Monday. “He’s engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen. What’s going on?”
Trump then touted Scott further.
“A very, very fine person, a man that we work so closely, and I work so closely with,” the ex-president said. “He was in the Senate, he’s been there now a long time, and one of the most respected people in all of Washington. Senator Tim Scott, South Carolina.”