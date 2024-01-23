'Never Thought This Was Going To Happen': Donald Trump Shocked By Tim Scott's Engagement to Mindy Noce as VP Talk Heats Up

Donald Trump expressed being taken aback by Tim Scott's engagement announcement — and the ex-president asked a crowd of his supporters 'What's going on?' when talking about the news, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Laconia, New Hampshire. Scott was a special guest at the event as Trump geared up his efforts ahead of the vote in New Hampshire, where Nikki Haley had been close to him in the polls.