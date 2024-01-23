'Never Thought This Was Going To Happen': Donald Trump Shocked By Tim Scott's Engagement to Mindy Noce as VP Talk Heats Up
Donald Trump expressed being taken aback by Tim Scott's engagement announcement — and the ex-president asked a crowd of his supporters 'What's going on?' when talking about the news, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Laconia, New Hampshire. Scott was a special guest at the event as Trump geared up his efforts ahead of the vote in New Hampshire, where Nikki Haley had been close to him in the polls.
The day before the rally, Scott announced he had popped the question to his girlfriend Mindy Noce. Scott posted a series of photos of him and Noce on the beach with him on bended knee.
He captioned the photos, "She said YES. Mindy, thank you for making me the luckiest man in the world."
At the rally, Trump introduced Scott telling the crowd, "Today was a big story, the biggest story out there. He’s engaged to be married. We never thought this was going to happen. What’s going on?”
He added, “A very, very fine person, a man that we work so closely, and I work so closely with. He was in the Senate, he’s been there now a long time, and one of the most respected people in all of Washington. Senator Tim Scott, South Carolina.”
Scott then took the stage but did not address his engagement. He told the crowd, “If you want four more years of Donald Trump, let me hear you scream!”
He continued, "If you want the race to be over tomorrow, let me hear you scream! How many of y’all want four more years of low inflation under Donald Trump?! How many of y’all want four more years of low crime and high law and order under Donald J. Trump?! How many of y’all want me to stop talking so you can hear from your next president, Donald J. Trump? Four more years!
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
'For the past couple of weeks, Scott has been named as a potential VP pick for Trump. Alyssa Farrah, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications, predicted that her former boss would pick a black man or woman as his running mate — based on information she knew about Trump's campaign strategy.