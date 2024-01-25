Donald Trump Reposts Video Mocking Nikki Haley's Claim She Was Teased 'Every Day For Being Brown'
Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on rival Nikki Haley — and shared a video where the former Governor of South Carolina was criticized for her claims she was teased as a young "brown girl."
On Thursday, Trump reposted a video from another user on his social media platform Truth Social. The post contained a caption that read, "ALERT. An image of Nikki Haley as a young "Brown Girl" has been released."
The video in question showed a social media user reacting to a news article titled “Nikki Haley claims she was victim of racism: Teased every day for being brown’”.
The clip showed the social media user laughing as they looked at the article.
The man said Nikki was Indian but “y’all she said she was teased for being brown.”
He showed a phot of Nikki from her children stating, “Where is the brown at? Show me the brown.”
The move comes after Trump recently debuted a new nickname for Haley. The ex-president started to refer to his rival as 'Nimrada' at his rallies and on social media.
Fox News host Bret Baier asked Trump about the nickname. "I do that with a lot of people, like Hutchinson. I mean, he was polling at zero for about one year, and I called him rather than Asa, I called him Ada Hutchinson and it just felt good to me," Trump said. "And with her, it's just something that came. It's a little bit of a takeoff on her name. You know, her name, wherever she may come from."
"Some people say I'm very good at that," Trump added. "But, uh, I can't get into too many because many of those people that I named like that are Republicans, and we don't want to bring that up, but, uh, no, it's just, uh, it's a takeoff. I have fun with it. And sometimes, to tell you the truth, it's a very effective tool."
Haley's birth name is Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. Her parents emigrated from India in the 1960s. She said she started using her middle name as her first in her childhood.
ABC News reported Trump's campaign denied claims the nickname was racist.
"There are no racist undertones, as some suggest," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told the outlet this week. "Sounds like those who take offense are engaging in fake outrage. They should get a life and live in the real world."
In response, Nikki told her supporters at a rally, "When he starts to feel insecure. This is what he does when he feels threatened. I worked with him every day — he starts lashing out at people that he's fearful of. That's OK. That's a good sign to me that shows that we're moving it shows that he sees what we're seeing."