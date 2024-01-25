Donald Trump Threatens Nikki Haley's Republican Donors After His New Hampshire Primary Win: 'We Will Not Accept Them!'
Donald Trump threatened to “permanently bar” Nikki Haley’s Republican donors “from the MAGA camp” if they continued to give her money for the ongoing GOP primary race, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a startling development to come after Trump clinched the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night, the 45th president issued a stern warning to the former South Carolina governor’s donors.
According to Trump, any donor who “makes a contribution” to Haley’s campaign “from this moment forth” should expect to be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp.”
“When I ran for Office and won, I noticed that the losing Candidate’s ‘Donors’ would immediately come to me, and want to ‘help out,’” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday night. “This is standard in Politics, but no longer with me.”
“Anybody that makes a ‘Contribution’ to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp,” Trump continued. “We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!”
The embattled ex-president also attacked his only remaining GOP primary challenger who – it should be noted – served as his United Nations ambassador from 2017 to 2018. Trump also targeted President Joe Biden.
“Nikki ‘Birdbrain’ Haley is very bad for the Republican Party and, indeed, our Country,” he wrote. “Her False Statements, Derogatory Comments, and Humiliating Public Loss, is demeaning to True American Patriots.”
“Her anger should be aimed at her Third Rate Political Consultants and, more importantly, Crooked Joe Biden and those that are destroying our Country - NOT THE PEOPLE WHO WILL SAVE IT.” Trump continued.
“I knew Nikki well, she was average at best, is not the one to take on World Leaders, and she never did,” the ex-president concluded. “That was up to me, and that is why they respected the United States.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump recently upped his attacks against Haley after she refused to drop out of the GOP primary race despite losing to the ex-president in New Hampshire by more than ten points.
While several prominent Republicans have called on Haley to suspend her GOP primary campaign and “unite” behind Trump, she instead vowed to remain in the race and take on the embattled ex-president in South Carolina’s GOP primary on February 24.
“New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation,” Haley said after her devastating loss in New Hampshire on Tuesday night. “This race is far from over!”
“There are dozens of states left to go,” she continued. “And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina.”
Meanwhile, Trump – in his own New Hampshire speech on Tuesday night – raged that Haley refused to quit the ongoing GOP primary race. He also complained that Haley acted as if she won the state’s primary.
“We’ve won almost every single poll in the last three months against crooked Joe Biden,” Trump charged. “Almost every poll. And she doesn’t win those polls.”
“This is not your typical victory speech, but let’s not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night,” he added. “She had a very bad night.”