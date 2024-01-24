'Save Your Advice': Donald Trump Attacks 'RINO' Kayleigh McEnany for Saying New Hampshire Was a ‘Good Night for Biden’
Donald Trump attacked Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany this week after she noted that New Hampshire was a “good night” for President Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com can report.
McEnany’s initial comments came on Tuesday night shortly after Trump clinched the New Hampshire GOP primary race against challenger Nikki Haley.
According to McEnany, the ex-president should have “adopted a general election tone” instead of attacking Haley during his victory speech in Laconia.
“This speech was a speech to dispose of the last remaining competitor, if you could call it that,” McEnany, who once served as Trump’s White House press secretary, said. “She’s still significantly behind him, he’s pulling a majority support.”
“But to get her out of the race, I would suggest that adopting a general election tone is what you do at this point, and here’s why I say this,” she continued.
McEnany then said that President Biden had a “fairly good night” in New Hampshire where he won the state’s Democratic primary via a highly successful write-in campaign.
“This was actually a fairly good night for Joe Biden,” McEnany noted. “When you look at our voter analysis, only ten percent said: I would not vote for Joe Biden if he’s the nominee.”
“He won a plurality of voters who said he was too old, he won a majority of voters who were upset about the Gaza war,” she continued. “When you look at the Republican Party, seven in ten Nikki Haley voters said: I would not vote for Trump.”
“If I’m Trump, I sit back and I exclusively focus on the general election,” the Fox News host concluded. “I take the posture of a presumptive nominee.”
Ex-President Trump responded to McEnany on Truth Social shortly after and dubbed his former White House press secretary a “RINO.”
He also attacked Fox News for not “treating” his victory over Haley in New Hampshire as well as other networks like CNN and MSNBC.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I don’t need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox,” Trump fumed just before midnight on Tuesday night. “Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, ‘Birdbrain,’ and she’s telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!”
“CNN & MSDNC TREATED MY BIG, DOUBLE DIGIT VICTORY OVER BIRDBRAIN, BETTER THAN FOX!” he complained in another Truth Social post published seven minutes later.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McEnany’s advice for Trump on Tuesday night came shortly after she attacked CNN’s Jake Tapper for not broadcasting the ex-president’s Iowa victory speech in full last week.
McEnany called Tapper “shameful” and a “so-called journalist” for “censoring” her former boss.
“I am worried that the media has a plan, and we saw it play out last night to just censor this man, Jake Tapper,” McEnany charged last week. “What a shameful moment from a so-called journalist, as you exposed him! He is not!”
Trump and Haley are set to face off once again in South Carolina’s GOP primary on February 24.