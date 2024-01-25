WATCH: Former Trump Staffer Kicked Out of Campaign Party After Taking Picture With 'Sick' Attorney Alina Habba
One of Donald Trump’s former campaign staffers was kicked out of a party shortly after taking a picture with the ex-president’s allegedly “sick” defense attorney, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dylan Quattrucci, who previously served as the Trump campaign’s deputy state director in New Hampshire, was reportedly removed from the former president’s GOP primary victory party on Tuesday night after taking a picture with Alina Habba.
Although it is unclear whether Quattrucci was removed from the party in connection to his picture with Habba, he rushed to social media shortly after being escorted out of the venue to complain about the incident.
“I was just kicked out of the Trump victory party for absolutely no reason,” Quattrucci tweeted at 7:30 PM on Tuesday night. “I was standing there speaking with other Trump supporters when I was asked to leave and pushed out of the venue.”
“This is how they treat loyalty,” he complained. “If only President Trump knew how his most loyal and dedicated supporters were treated by his staff…”
Meanwhile, Quattrucci appeared to go on a social media rampage after being kicked out of the Trump campaign party earlier this week.
He returned to X on Wednesday to complain about how he was removed from the victory party despite campaigning for ex-President Trump for “thousands of hours.”
“I did not expect to get kicked out of Trump’s victory party (that I was invited to) for no reason after echoing the president’s calls for unity,” Quattrucci tweeted on Wednesday.
“I put in thousands of hours campaigning for President Trump on two campaigns and this is how Trump’s staff treats me,” he added. “DISGUSTING!”
“Many of the grassroots volunteers are extremely p----- that I was kicked out of the victory party after all I have done to help Trump win,” the former Trump staffer complained in another post.
“No updates on any reason for my removal,” Quattrucci tweeted in yet another post on Wednesday afternoon.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Quattrucci once served as the Trump campaign’s deputy state director in New Hampshire.
Flash forward to Tuesday night, and the former Trump staffer came under fire after he posted a picture of himself with Trump’s defense attorney, Alina Habba, in New Hampshire.
The post came under scrutiny because Habba, less than 24 hours earlier, had told the judge in Trump’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial that she was feeling under the weather. She also requested that the trial be postponed indefinitely.
“Just arrived at President Trump’s NH primary victory party and ran into the wonderful Alina Habba,” Quattrucci wrote alongside the photo of him and Habba.
“Alina is President Trump’s rockstar attorney & a huge inspiration of mine!” he added.
As RadarOnline.com noted, it is unclear whether Quattrucci’s removal from Trump’s campaign party on Tuesday night was in connection to his picture with Habba or for some other undisclosed reason.