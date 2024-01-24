Trump Attorney Alina Habba Caught at Ex-president's Campaign Party AFTER Telling Judge She Was Sick
Donald Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, was spotted at the ex-president’s campaign party this week despite telling a trial judge she was sick just hours earlier, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In an interesting development to come after Trump’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial was delayed on Monday, Habba was caught on camera at a party celebrating the former president’s New Hampshire primary victory on Tuesday night.
While Trump’s defamation trial in Manhattan was delayed for three days on Monday because one of the nine jurors fell ill, Habba had previously told Judge Lewis Kaplan that she was exposed to COVID-19 and not feeling well.
Flash forward to Tuesday night, and Habba was spotted alongside the 45th president’s guests in Laconia, New Hampshire.
“Trump’s attorney Alina Habba is at his campaign’s return party in New Hampshire,” NBC News reported shortly after Trump’s New Hampshire primary win this week.
“Habba, who is representing Trump in the New York civil defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll, became the subject of discussion when she told the court yesterday that her family had Covid and she had been exposed,” the outlet continued.
“After a juror tested positive, the case was delayed, and it isn’t scheduled to resume until Thursday.”
Meanwhile, Habba was caught posing at Trump’s New Hampshire victory party alongside Trump supporter Dylan Quattrucci.
Quattrucci previously served as the Trump campaign’s deputy state director in New Hampshire. He chose to resign from the role in October after it was revealed that he was at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
“Just arrived at President Trump’s NH primary victory party and ran into the wonderful Alina Habba,” Quattrucci tweeted alongside a photo of himself and Habba.
“Alina is President Trump’s rockstar attorney & a huge inspiration of mine!” he wrote.
Other outlets, including MSNBC, reported that Habba was at Trump’s campaign party on Tuesday night despite claiming to be ill just one day earlier.
MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin noted Habba’s appearance at the New Hampshire victory party, but Rubin defended the allegedly sick Trump attorney’s surprising decision to attend.
“Alina Habba was spotted tonight in New Hampshire,” Rubin reported. “I’m guessing her health was not the reason for delaying the E. Jean Carroll trial, which is now scheduled to resume Thursday.”
“I am not insinuating Habba lied. At all. I take her at her word,” she continued. “She said she had been exposed and was feeling feverish over the weekend; she also represented on Monday that she tested negative that morning.”
“What I am suggesting, however, is that someone else who has been a regular courtroom presence has COVID, without which there would be little reason for a three-day delay,” Rubin concluded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s E. Jean Carroll defamation trial is scheduled to pick back up on Thursday following Monday’s three-day delay.
Although Judge Kaplan offered to continue the defamation proceedings with eight jurors, Habba requested a delay. Trump was therefore free to campaign in New Hampshire on Tuesday ahead of the state’s GOP primary.