WATCH: Donald Trump Interrupted by QAnon Conspiracy Chants During New Hampshire Rally — 'Where We Go One, We Go All!'
Donald Trump was interrupted by a chant connected to the QAnon political movement during a campaign rally in New Hampshire this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The concerning incident unfolded on Monday as Trump held a campaign rally in Laconia ahead of New Hampshire’s GOP primary election.
But while the embattled ex-president was initially interrupted by protestors and hecklers, he was later interrupted by his own supporters.
“Where we go one, we go all!” one Trump supporter shouted during a lull in the former president’s campaign speech – a slogan and rallying cry for members of the QAnon conspiracy theory group and political movement.
The ex-president smiled and nodded his head during the shocking QAnon chant.
Meanwhile, Trump was also interrupted by supporters demanding that he “free” those imprisoned for their involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
“Free the J6’ers!” one woman screamed.
“We will,” Trump responded.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, QAnon is a conspiracy theory group-turned-political movement behind the infamous “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory.
A substantial number of the pro-Trump group’s followers were also reportedly connected to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Jacob Chansley, a QAnon follower dubbed the “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.
Chansley recently announced that he still supports Trump despite his hefty prison sentence, and the alt-right conspiracy theorist refused to blame the ex-president for the January 6 riots.
"It's not Trump's fault that I or anybody else went into that building. Why should he bail us out?” the “QAnon Shaman” said from prison in October. “Why should he get blamed for the actions of free citizens?"
"Do I feel like he could have done more?" the QAnon conspiracy theorist continued. "I mean he could have done something like started a lawyer fund for all the J Sixers and donated a large sum of money to kind of set a trend.
“But as far as, like, pardons, as funny as it may sound, there's only so much power that the president has."
Meanwhile, Trump’s mental acuity was also called into question on Monday during his chaotic campaign rally in Laconia.
Trump accidentally read the instructions on his teleprompter and referred to himself in the third person shortly before he was interrupted by the hecklers and QAnon chants.
“How foolish, are we? How stupid are our leaders? We can be energy-independent and even energy-dominant,” Trump read. “Yes. Oh, yes. And quickly, says President Trump. We will be there very quickly.”
President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign quickly capitalized on Trump’s embarrassing teleprompter gaffe and shared the blunder online.
“A confused Trump refers to himself in the third person while reading his teleprompter,” Biden’s campaign team wrote alongside a clip of Trump’s mistake.