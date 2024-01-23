Joe Biden Attacks 'Confused' Trump After Ex-President’s Teleprompter Gaffe in New Hampshire
Joe Biden’s campaign went after Donald Trump following his recent rally— where he was accused of slurring his words and messing up while reading the teleprompter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, Trump spoke to his supporters in New Hampshire ahead of the vote. While on stage, Trump accidentally referred to himself in the third person due to him misreading the teleprompter.
Trump said, “How foolish, are we? How stupid are our leaders? We can be energy-independent and even energy-dominant. Yes. Oh, yes. And quickly, says President Trump. We will be there very quickly.”
Biden’s campaign jumped at the chance to take a dig at Trump. The campaign posted a clip of the incident adding, “A confused Trump refers to himself in the third person while reading his teleprompter.”
In the past, Trump criticized Biden for his use of a teleprompter. In 2021, he said about Biden, "When I see a man say a few words, not necessarily well, and turn around walk away. But I see him walk away and he never answers a question. And they're soft questions."
Regarding Biden using a teleprompter, Trump said, "When you ask a question and then you see him read the answer off the teleprompter. That means he knows what's going on. He'll call—let's see, they told me to ask so-and-so, to ask a question. It's so sad for our country.”
During the rally, Trump’s teleprompter issue wasn’t the only problem. Others accused him of slurring his speech at one point.
Recently, Trump addressed questions about his sharpness after he repeatedly told crowds Obama was the president. Trump said he didn’t forget Biden was president but he meant he believed Obama was still running the show.
He said, “A lot of times I’ll say that President Obama is doing a lousy job, meaning that Obama is running the show. They’ll say, Donald Trump doesn’t know who our president is. No, no. A few months ago I took a cognitive test my doctor gave me, I said give me a cognitive test just we can, you know, and I aced it. I also took one when I was in the White House.”