Donald Trump 'Cuts Off' NBC Reporter After Shocking Confrontation With GOP House Rep. Elise Stefanik: Report
Donald Trump reportedly “cut off” an NBC News campaign correspondent this weekend after the reporter confronted GOP House Rep. Elise Stefanik about the ex-president’s E. Jean Carroll trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Vaughn Hillyard sparred with Stefanik on Friday, Trump’s 2024 campaign reportedly “cut off” the NBC reporter from access to the press pool during several campaign events in New Hampshire on Sunday.
“Your NBC News pooler has been informed that the pool will no longer travel with and take part in the former president’s OTR stops today before his Rochester rally,” Hillyard shared on Sunday afternoon.
“Your pooler was told that if he was the designated pooler by NBC News that the pool would be cut off for the day,” the NBC correspondent shared further.
“After affirming to the campaign that your pooler would attend the events, NBC News was informed at about 2:20pmET that the pool would not be allowed to travel with Trump today.”
According to Puck News, Hillyard was “barred” from reporting on Trump’s campaign events in New Hampshire on Sunday “in retribution” for the NBC pooler’s confrontation with House Rep. Stefanik on Friday.
“I’m told the Trump campaign barred today’s press pooler, NBC’s [Vaughn Hillyard], from traveling with the former president today in retribution for a recent interview in which Hillyard had pressed Rep. Stefanik to comment on E. Jean Carroll accusations against Trump.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s 2024 campaign insisted that the embattled ex-president did not “ban or bar” Hillyard from the New Hampshire press pool on Sunday “based” on the reporter’s confrontation with Stefanik on Friday.
“We don’t ban or bar reporters based on their reporting,” the former president’s campaign said in a statement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hillyard and the GOP House Rep. sparred on Friday after Hillyard confronted Stefanik about Trump’s latest defamation and sexual assault trial involving accuser E. Jean Carroll.
“How do you grapple with standing by [Trump’s] side while a jury is debating how much to award E. Jean Carroll for being sexually abused by Donald Trump?” the NBC correspondent pressed Stefanik.
Stefanik claimed that Trump’s latest defamation trial was a “witch-hunt” before blaming the “biased” media for reporting on Carroll’s accusations against the ex-president.
“These are witch-hunts against President Trump!” the GOP congresswoman responded. “The media is so biased. This is just another example of the media being biased.”
“Why not believe E. Jean Carroll?” Hillyard fired back. “It’s not me! It’s not the media! It’s a jury that found that he sexually abused [Carroll].”
“Again, the media is so out of touch with the American people,” Stefanik countered. “Like in 2016, you are going to see the American people speak out loudly and clearly with their vote.”
Hillyard later detailed his exchange with Stefanik on Saturday during an episode of MSNBC’s The Weekend.
“I had to ask Elise Stefanik who was there on Donald Trump’s behalf, about the trial, because a jury is currently debating what to award her for – you know, the judge has already found him liable for sexually abusing her,” he explained.
“And she’s coming out here on the campaign trail at an important time, four days before the New Hampshire primary,” Hillyard continued. “And she ultimately told me that she did not believe E. Jean Carroll.”