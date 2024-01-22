Donald Trump 'Cuts Off' NBC Reporter After Shocking Confrontation With GOP House Rep. Elise Stefanik: Report

Donald Trump reportedly “cut off” an NBC News campaign correspondent this weekend after the reporter confronted GOP House Rep. Elise Stefanik about the ex-president’s E. Jean Carroll trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Vaughn Hillyard sparred with Stefanik on Friday, Trump’s 2024 campaign reportedly “cut off” the NBC reporter from access to the press pool during several campaign events in New Hampshire on Sunday.