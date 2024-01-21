Former Donald Trump Lawyer Joe Tacopina Explains Why He Left the Ex-President's Legal Team One Day Before E. Jean Carroll Trial

In the interview with Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC , Tacopina explained his departure, stating, "I left the team because it was just my time. I had to follow my compass, and my compass told me it was my time."

Joe Tacopina , a lawyer who previously represented former President Donald Trump , recently gave his first interview since leaving Trump's legal team on the eve of the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Tacopina described his departure as being due to "personal reasons," although he chose not to go into further detail.

Unlike some of Trump's other former attorneys who have publicly criticized the former president and his legal team, Tacopina maintained a professional stance. He expressed his belief that it is not appropriate or professional for lawyers to speak negatively about their former clients after leaving their team, calling such behavior "petty" and indicating "a lack of confidence" in oneself.

During the interview, Rev. Sharpton pressed Tacopina for more information about the specific reasons behind his departure. Tacopina deflected the question with a joke, complimenting Rev. Sharpton on his jacket. He simply stated that there were things that didn't work out for him.